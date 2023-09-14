National Tax Lien Association Announces 2023 Fall Symposium in Chicago: A Must for Tax Sale Industry Professionals

This two-day event is for professionals and enthusiasts in the tax lien and deed industry, featuring educational sessions, networking, and latest news.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Tax Lien Association (NTLA) is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated 2023 Fall Symposium, scheduled to take place in the vibrant city of Chicago on October 4th and 5th at the Summit Chicago. This two-day event promises to be an invaluable experience for professionals and enthusiasts in the tax lien and tax deed industry, featuring educational sessions, networking opportunities, and insightful discussions on the latest trends and strategies.

With the tax sale industry constantly evolving, the NTLA Fall Symposium aims to provide a comprehensive exploration of this essential and complex field. This event is designed for a diverse audience that includes tax lien and tax deed investors, lenders, fund managers, tax lien servicers, tax foreclosure attorneys, local government officials, secondary market traders, auction vendors, and real estate professionals.

"We are excited to bring together professionals from all corners of the tax sale ecosystem at the NTLA 2023 Fall Symposium," said Brad Westover, Executive Director of NTLA. "Our goal is to offer a platform where attendees can expand their knowledge, share insights, and network with like-minded individuals, all while staying informed about the latest developments in this dynamic industry."

Key Highlights of the NTLA 2023 Fall Symposium:

1. Educational Sessions: The symposium features a power-packed agenda of content, including sessions on "Lender's Perspective on Financing Tax Liens," "Artificial Intelligence and Tax Sales," and the much-anticipated "US Supreme Court Ruling on Tyler vs. Hennepin County, MN." These sessions are designed to provide attendees with cutting-edge insights and strategies to excel in the tax lien and tax deed arena.

2. Networking Opportunities: Attendees can expect a range of networking events that will enable them to connect with professionals and experts from all sectors of the tax sale industry. This symposium is open to investors, lenders, government officials, auction companies, fund managers, software providers, and everyone in-between, making it a prime opportunity to expand one's network.

3. Member Discounts: NTLA members will enjoy exclusive benefits, including discounted registration fees for the symposium. Membership offers a wide range of advantages, and this is just one more reason to join the NTLA community.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to gain valuable knowledge, connect with industry peers, and stay at the forefront of the tax lien and tax deed industry. To learn more about the NTLA 2023 Fall Symposium or to secure your event ticket, please visit ntla.org.

The National Tax Lien Association (NTLA) is committed to advancing knowledge, fostering collaboration, and promoting excellence within the tax lien and tax deed industry. By bringing together a diverse community of professionals, NTLA creates opportunities for networking, education, and innovation.

A sincere appreciation to our sponsors, Firstrust Bank, Robbins Consulting & Management, Tax Sale Resources, Capital One, Lumentum, Phillips Lytle LLP, US Tax Deed Solutions, for their invaluable support in making the NTLA's 2023 Fall Symposium possible. Your support has played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of this event, and we are truly grateful for your contribution to our community and the industry as a whole.

