Long-term volunteering in Catholic community in Slovakia – open to Ukrainians

The European Solidarity Corps invites young people aged 18–30 to join the team of

the Christian Catholic NGO called V.I.A.C. – the Institute for youth support and development, based in Trstená, Slovakia.

The institute is looking for long-term volunteers (one year or six months in 2024) , including from Ukraine, preferably those who have a positive attitude to Christianity and are willing to share those values among young people.

Communication level of English at least is required. Previous volunteer experience and experience in work with children, young people or social work is welcomed.

Travel costs will be reimbursed according to the Erasmus+ rules. Volunteers will be accommodated either in our youth centre or in the flat in the centre of Trstená. Volunteers will receive pocket money as well as money for food.

The deadline for applications is 25 September.

