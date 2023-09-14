Now Hiring! Three Job Openings Announced at TBI Headquarters
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions: Criminal History Examiner 1 Criminal Records Unit TBI Headquarters Davidson County Job Duties: Responsible for performing entry level criminal history examination work, to include verifying and updating criminal history information for dispositions, diversions, fingerprint submissions, and/or expungement orders. Performs background checks for local and/or state law enforcement agencies, Federal Firearm Licensees (FFLs), attorneys, court clerks, employment agencies, and the general public in compliance with state and federal laws. Translates and explains criminal justice terms, processes, procedures, and documentation. Enters and stores descriptive data, fingerprint cards, deceased records, and background check results in appropriate databases. Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Two years of coursework at an accredited college or university. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional experience in a criminal justice setting may be substituted for the required education on a year for year basis to a maximum of two years. Monthly Salary: $2,825 – $4,225 For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov. To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 50410. This position will remain posted from September 14, 2023- September 20, 2023 for five (5) business days.
Procurement Officer 1 TBI Headquarters Davidson County Job Duties: Responsible for purchasing, issuing, and storing materials, supplies, and equipment at an institution or assists in the procurement duties for a department or major section. Monitors all contract periods for updates and expirations, plus ensures all purchases meet departmental, state, and federal guidelines. Assists TBI Support Services with fleet and warehouse duties as required by the organization. Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree OR graduation from an accredited college with an associate degree and two years of increasingly responsible procurement related work OR education equivalent to graduation from a standard high school and four years of increasingly responsible procurement related work. Substitution of Experience for Education: Additional qualifying experience may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis OR additional course work from an accredited college or university may be substituted for the required experience on a year-for-year basis. Monthly Salary: $3,542 – $5,300 For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov. To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 50396. This position will remain posted from September 14 – September 20, 2023 for five business days.
Administrative Services Assistant 2 Warehouse TBI Headquarters Davidson County Job Duties: Reviews operating budgets to determine the agency’s budgetary needs. Assists with maintaining the asset management database by conducting audits, the physical tagging of items, the proper disposal and reporting procedures, the shipping and receiving of various types of goods in a warehouse type setting, verifying that items match purchase orders and with the delivery to the proper recipient. Monitors the agency’s purchase orders to ensure accuracy, completeness, and compliance. Assists with the transportation of fleet vehicles as required. Operates warehouse type equipment, such as carts, hand trucks, pallet jacks, and forklifts, and assists TBI Support Services with fleet and procurement duties as required by the organization. May be required walk, stoop, and lift supplies and carry to destination. Must be able to lift a minimum of 30 pounds. Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree AND experience equivalent to one year of full-time professional staff administrative and/or analytic experience. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time increasingly responsible sub professional, para-professional, or professional experience may be substituted for the required education, on a year-for-year basis, to a maximum of four years. Graduate coursework in public administration, business administration, or other acceptable field may be substituted for the required experience, on a year-for-year basis. One year of professional administrative services experience with the State of Tennessee. Monthly Salary: $3,542 – $5,300 For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov. To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 50409. This position will remain posted from September 14 – September 20, 2023 for five business days. Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.
