Bear Fair is a partnership among Fish and Game, the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, The U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Idaho Governor’s Office of Species Conservation, the Kootenai Valley Resource Initiative, Farmer’s Bureau, the Idaho Conservation League and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
You just read:
“Bear Fair” to be hosted at Boundary County Fairgrounds on Sept. 30
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.