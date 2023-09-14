Submit Release
Introducing “Alex and Leah Learn to Farm”- A Delightful Journey of Agriculture Adventures for Young Readers

UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where technology often takes center stage, a new book series is set to captivate young hearts with an engaging and educational narrative. “Alex and Leah Learn to Farm,” written and illustrated by the talented Jay Borden, is an enchanting series that combines heartwarming storytelling with valuable lessons about agriculture, sustainability, and the beauty of working with nature.

The first book in this series, “The Adventure Begins”, follows Alex and Leah, two college graduates who want to start a farm. The couple’s hopes were fulfilled when Leah’s parents gave them the family farm from generations ago. In a world of agricultural enterprise, resource management, and the thrilling process of transforming their land, young readers face challenges and must make decisions.

Jay Borden, an agriculture education expert, guides readers through farming, the environment, and sustainable practices. His goal is to inspire future farmers. Borden’s intricate storytelling and illustrations immerse readers in a world of knowledge and wonder.

The book series shows us how to follow the green trend. Through discussions about land clearing, fencing, and animal care, “Alex and Leah Learn to Farm” instills environmental responsibility and the importance of agriculture.

About the Author
Jay Borden’s deep-rooted connection to farming and his background in agriculture education has informed his debut work. Having taught in rural and urban communities for over two decades, Borden understands the importance of engaging and accurate educational materials for young minds.

The book series “Alex and Leah Learn to Farm” is now available for young readers and educators alike. This series promises an entertaining reading experience and a window into the world of farming and sustainability.

To learn more about “Alex and Leah Learn to Farm” and to order your copy, visit https://jaybordenwrites.com/ or you can also purchase it from amazon:https://www.amazon.com/Alex-Leah-Learn-Farm-I/dp/1312298065

Jay Borden
The Writers Tree
