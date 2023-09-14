Esri Canada acquires Ratio.City to help address Canada’s housing crisis

City planners and land developers will benefit from a broader array of GIS software and data solutions for effective urban planning and development

TORONTO—September 14, 2023—Esri Canada, the leading provider of geographic information systems (GIS), today announced its acquisition of Ratio.City, a Toronto-based urban planning software and data company. This acquisition expands Esri Canada’s community planning solutions portfolio, enabling customers to better collaborate within the land development and planning community, and accelerating the design and approval of more affordable housing.

“Ratio.City’s extensive expertise in planning, design and development will strengthen our community planning solutions,” said Alex Miller, president, Esri Canada. “Our combined capabilities will enable our users to transform urban planning and address Canada’s housing crisis.”

The company was founded in 2017 by Monika Jaroszonek and Erin Morrow to help city builders, planners, architects and land use professionals optimize and accelerate urban planning and real estate development processes through efficient access to city information. Among its customers is CreateTO, the city agency responsible for managing Toronto’s real estate portfolio.

“Esri Canada shares our vision and commitment to enabling sustainable land use and data accessibility,” said Monika Jaroszonek, CEO, Ratio.City. “Together, we’re excited to empower planners and developers across Canada with enhanced geospatial solutions to help them build more livable and equitable communities.”

Ratio.City users can access various critical geospatial information about Canadian cities through an easy-to-use, web-based system and reduce inefficiencies in the planning process. With a Ratio.City software subscription, users can immediately explore existing land use and locate underutilized areas for potential development and optimal use.

The software improves collaboration between land developers and municipal planning departments through shared data and automation of workflows between the developer and the planner. Ratio.City also supports better decisions by enabling users to model scenarios and conduct deep site analysis using powerful 3D tools.

Ratio.City will operate as a division of Esri Canada, with Ms. Jaroszonek serving as managing director, reporting to Mr. Miller.

Learn more about Esri Canada’s community planning solutions at esri.ca/communityplanning.

About Esri Canada

Founded in 1984, Esri Canada provides geographic information system (GIS) solutions that empower people in business, government and education to make informed and timely decisions by leveraging the power of mapping and spatial analytics. These solutions enable organizations to better manage their resources, plan their future and collaborate within and beyond their organization. Esri Canada’s products and services help advance successful digital transformation. The company serves more than 14,000 organizations from 15 offices across Canada and is based in Toronto. Esri Canada has been recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 12 consecutive years. More information can be found at esri.ca. Follow Esri Canada on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.





