Premier Announces Changes to Public Service

CANADA, September 14 - Premier Tim Houston announced changes to the senior ranks of the public service today, September 14.

An executive deputy team will be created to tackle the province’s most pressing challenges and develop social, economic and energy solutions. It will also work alongside the health leadership team to support healthcare transformation.

“Throughout the last two years, we’ve seen some of our deputy ministers rise to the challenge time and time again. They are solutionists,” said Premier Houston. “This new structure will focus on solving Nova Scotia’s toughest challenges in a nimble and effective way.”

Members of the executive deputy team are Kelliann Dean, Paul LaFleche, Tracey Taweel and Dana MacKenzie. They will report to Laura Lee Langley, Deputy Minister to the Premier and Head of the Public Service.

Mr. LaFleche and Ms. Taweel will be dedicated to the executive deputy team full-time. Mr. LaFleche was the deputy minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Seniors and Long-Term Care, and Ms. Taweel was the deputy minister of Community Services. Ms. Dean will remain Deputy Minister of Finance and Treasury Board, and Ms. MacKenzie will continue as Deputy Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs.

Several new deputies and associate deputy ministers are being appointed:

Byron Rafuse, a former deputy minister, rejoins the public service as Deputy Minister of the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Ryan Grant becomes Deputy Minister of the Department of Advanced Education, moving from his executive director’s role at Finance and Treasury Board

Melissa MacKinnon becomes Deputy Minister of the Department of Community Services after serving as associate deputy minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage

Tracey Barbrick becomes Deputy Minister of the Department of Seniors and Long-Term Care after serving as the associate deputy minister

Kathleen Trott becomes Deputy Minister of the Office of Addictions and Mental Health; she was the associate deputy minister of the Department of Health and Wellness

Jennifer Church becomes Deputy Minister of the Office of Priorities and Planning and Deputy Minister of Communications Nova Scotia; she was associate deputy minister of the office and had the same role with the Department of Economic Development

Lilani Kumaranayake, an executive director with Finance and Treasury Board, becomes an associate deputy minister of the Department, joining Geoff Gatien, who remains an associate deputy minister.

Two deputy ministers are leaving the public service:

Nancy MacLellan, former deputy minister of Advanced Education

April Howe, former deputy minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture.

Lesley O’Brien-Latham, an executive director at Fisheries and Aquaculture, will be the acting Deputy Minister of the Department.

All changes are effective immediately.

