SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the Ninth Circuit’s decision in Junior Sports Magazines, Inc. v. Bonta blocking California’s law banning the marketing of guns to children:
“The court is fighting to protect marketing weapons of war to children – a ‘junior’ AR-15. They have endorsed this:
“It is pure insanity.”
Governor Newsom is working with Attorney General Bonta to explore options to swiftly challenge this ruling.
###
You just read:
Governor Newsom Statement on Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Decision Allowing Marketing of Firearms to Children
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.