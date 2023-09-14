Viably (fka Komptech Americas) Hires Kurt Schoppe to Direct West U.S. Operations

Kurt Schoppe, Director of Operations, West U.S. at Viably

The waste and recycling equipment and system supplier has appointed Kurt Schoppe as Director of Operations - West U.S. to manage all regional market activities.

We are confident that Kurt's expertise and leadership will be an immediate asset for our team and customers, helping us continue to grow and expand our operations across the Western U.S.” — Brandon Lapsys, President of Viably

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Viably is pleased to announce the appointment of Kurt Schoppe as Director of Operations - West U.S. Kurt brings a wealth of experience and knowledge from his prior roles in operations management and process improvement initiatives. He will be responsible for all California, Arizona, and Nevada market activities, including overseeing machine sales, parts support, and technical service. Kurt will be essential in helping Viably build upon its strong position as a waste and recycling industry leader in North America.

Kurt brings over 25 years of direct experience in sales and operations management in the waste and recycling industry. Most recently, he served as General Manager for a prominent Southern California-based organics and scrap steel recycling operation. Kurt brings with him to this role an impressive track record of managing teams and driving growth. He is committed to developing a culture of excellence within his teams through inspiring leadership, data-driven decision-making, and innovative thinking.

With his addition to the company’s sales leadership team, Viably will continue to deliver top-tier customer service while expanding into new markets across the western U.S. Reporting directly to Viably President Brandon Lapsys, Kurt will work closely with the company’s team members on the ground in machine and parts sales, technical service, operations, and branch support positions in the Western United States. Kurt will also align with various department heads to support the company’s execution and growth in this market.

“Kurt is an industry veteran and brings a wealth of waste and recycling solutions knowledge and experience to our team," said Brandon Lapsys, President of Viably. "We are confident that Kurt's expertise and leadership will be an immediate asset for our team and customers, helping us continue to grow and expand our operations across the Western U.S.”

To succeed in large key sales territories like this, especially those anchored by a physical location with a sizeable market-focused team, having an experienced Director of Operations on the ground is vital. In this role, Kurt will be actively calling on customers throughout this geographic area and leveraging his network of customers and contacts in the market. He will focus daily on marshaling resources and ensuring team members have what they need to achieve Viably’s short and long-term goals.

To learn more about Viably and its state-of-the-art portfolio of waste processing solutions, visit thinkviably.com.