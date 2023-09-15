CIPE LAUNCHES NEW PODCAST TO DEVELOP A COMMON BUSINESS LANGUAGE FOR UKRAINE
MOVA: The Business Language for the New Ukraine Convenes Global Leaders and Experts to Discuss Ukraine’s Business EnvironmentWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) is launching a new audio podcast series, MOVA: The Business Language for the New Ukraine. Mova means “language” in Ukraine and the name is a nod to CIPE’s 30 years of work there to help local partners advance economic policies and inclusive participation in governance. The new podcasts feature candid conversations with top experts and local changemakers about the tremendous efforts underway to keep Ukraine open for business following Russia’s early 2022 invasion and the continuing war. Speakers share the common belief that Ukraine will triumph and relay real-life stories from the front lines, as well as explore steps Ukraine can take to better position itself for rebuilding and modernization.
MOVA is hosted by CIPE Executive Director Andrew Wilson, who has firsthand experience working in Ukraine and many other conflict and post-conflict settings alongside leaders of business, civil society, and government. His guests include Ukrainian business leaders, government figures, and executives of international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
“You won’t hear discussions like these anywhere else. MOVA doesn’t just highlight the extraordinary resilience of the Ukrainian people. It spotlights the challenges facing the country’s thousands of small and medium-size businesses and how they have been continuously supporting war efforts, while also pushing for reforms to ready Ukraine for life after fighting ends,” said Wilson.
The first two episodes of MOVA are currently available on CIPE.org, Apple, Spotify, and most preferred podcast platforms. Episodes three and four will be released on September 21st, with additional podcasts posting regularly through the end of November. Each 30-minute podcast focuses on a specific topic. Below is additional information about the initial MOVA episodes.
Episode One: Empowering Ukraine’s Entrepreneurs features a conversation with Kateryna Glazkova, CEO of the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs. She shares how small and medium-size businesses are adapting to operating amid frequent blackouts, supply chain shortages, and daily attacks from Russia. Her organization is among the many CIPE partners recommending reforms to the government on ways to improve the business climate and accelerate growth during the eventual rebuilding.
Episode Two: Reconstructing Ukraine’s Economy features an interview with Dimitar Bogov, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Lead Economist for Eastern Europe and Caucasus. He discusses economic recovery strategies, investment climate reforms, and long-term growth prospects. This involves convincing investors that Ukraine is ready to start a new era of openness and transparency.
Episode Three: Feeding Ukraine’s Future features a discussion with Andrii Dykun, Chairman of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council. The agriculture sector has been a main engine of Ukraine’s economy since before the war. This podcast provides a stark look at everyday life for the country’s network of farmers, considered some of the country’s most important small business owners. Some have been imprisoned by the invaders and others are being forced to sell their crops below cost.
Episode Four: Rebuilding Ukraine's Economy: The IMF's Strategic Role and Insights. Natan Epstein, Deputy Division Chief and Deputy Mission Chief for Ukraine at the International Monetary Fund offers his perspective on how global investors are thinking about their support and loans, and what Ukraine can do to build lasting growth and stability.
