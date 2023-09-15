Submit Release
Divergent Film Festival Celebrates Neurodivergent Filmmakers and Films

Photograph by Jennifer Huynh

Celebrating neurodivergent filmmakers on Feb 18, 2024, Enzian Theater, Orlando. Join us for inclusivity in cinema!

Film is a universal language that transcends boundaries. The Divergent Film Festival embraces diversity, one story at a time.”
— Victorious McLeod
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Solution Collective is thrilled to announce the inaugural Divergent Film Festival, a celebration of neurodivergent filmmakers and films, set to take place on February 18th, 2024, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at the prestigious Enzian Theater in Maitland, Florida. The festival is made possible thanks to the outstanding efforts of Victorious McLeod, a first-time director and recent recipient of an Individual Artist Grant.

Victorious McLeod, a rising talent in the world of cinema, received the grant to curate a juried collection of short films for this groundbreaking event. His short film, "Crayons," has already garnered attention for its unique storytelling and perspective, making him a standout artist in the field.

The Divergent Film Festival is dedicated to offering a stage for filmmakers who identify as neurodivergent.

Neurodivergence encompasses a range of neurological variations that may include conditions such as autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and more. This festival provides a valuable opportunity for neurodivergent filmmakers to share their creative talents, allowing their distinctive narratives and viewpoints to occupy a central place within the film industry.

Submissions for the Divergent Film Festival are open to all neurodivergent filmmakers and can be submitted through FilmFreeway, a leading platform for filmmakers to share their work with the world. Filmmakers are encouraged to submit their entries and be a part of this groundbreaking event that celebrates diversity in film.

Victorious McLeod's journey to the Divergent Film Festival is one of determination and community support. Last year, McLeod successfully raised $7,000 to fund his final student project for the Nicholson School of Communication Film Program at the University of Central Florida. This achievement exceeded his initial goal by $2,000, highlighting his ability to rally support for his creative endeavors.

The Divergent Film Festival promises to be an inspiring and transformative event in the world of cinema. It's an opportunity to witness the power of storytelling from unique perspectives and to champion the voices of neurodivergent filmmakers who are breaking boundaries in the industry.

For more information about the Divergent Film Festival, including ticketing details, film submissions, and updates, please visit www.solutioncollectivellc.com.

About The Solution Collective:
The Solution Collective (LLC) is an arts and media company located in Orlando, Florida, founded by Victorious McLeod. The company seeks to increase the positive representation of black media and increase awareness about the importance of black creatives in the United States and the world at large. Our goal is to create compelling BIPOC arts and media for consumers interested in culturally authentic stories.

Crayons Short Film by Victorious McLeod

