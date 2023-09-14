AIRPORTELs Luggage Storage and Delivery Counter Opens in Terminal 21 Pattaya
AIRPORTELs offers convenient and affordable luggage solutions for tourists visiting Thailand.NONTHABURI, THAILAND, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AIRPORTELs, a leading luggage storage and delivery service in Thailand is pleased to announce the opening of its new service counter at Terminal 21 Pattaya, located in the vibrant Chonburi province. This strategic expansion aims to facilitate a hassle-free travel experience for local and foreign tourists, allowing them to explore Pattaya and Bangkok without heavy luggage.
A simple yet vital vision drove the inception of AIRPORTELs: to enable travelers to move freely and conveniently without being encumbered by their belongings. This vision has propelled the company to become one of the most successful entities in Thailand's luggage storage and delivery sector.
With the new counter at Terminal 21 Pattaya, tourists can now avail themselves of the cheapest way to send luggage between Pattaya and Bangkok, ensuring a secure and reliable service. Whether heading to Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Mueang Airport, travelers can trust AIRPORTELs to handle their luggage with utmost care, offering them peace of mind to explore the vibrant cities of Pattaya and Bangkok.
The new service counter is not just a testament to AIRPORTELs’ growth but also a boon to Thailand’s tourism industry. The company encourages more tourists to visit and explore Thailand's beautiful landscapes and rich culture by promoting easy and affordable luggage solutions.
Foreign tourists, in particular, will find this service immensely beneficial. The easy process of using the service, coupled with the assurance of luggage safety, means tourists can immediately start their adventure upon landing at the airport without wasting any time.
AIRPORTELs offers luggage storage service in prime locations across Bangkok, including popular malls like Terminal 21 Asok, MBK Center, Central World, and airports including Suvarnabhumi Airport and Don Muang Airports. It offers a simple and easy way to store and ship luggage in Thailand. The service ensures an easy retrieval process at designated locations, enhancing the overall travel experience.
To enjoy the convenience and security that come with choosing AIRPORTELs for their luggage needs, visit https://www.airportels.asia or send an email to press@airportels.co
For updates, follow Airportels on Social Media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AIRPORTELs
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/airportels
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@airportels
About Company:
AIRPORTELs International Company Limited, spearheaded by Supitcha Panjaponphuchit, has been at the forefront of providing luggage solutions in Thailand. With a vision to expand globally, the company is constantly seeking opportunities to establish counters in various international locations.
Supitcha Panjaponphuchit
AIRPORTELs International Company Limited
press@airportels.co