Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,165 in the last 365 days.

Texas Songwriter Jim Wyly Showcases the Depth & Diversity of his Sound, With Brand New Album ‘Eclectic Tales’

Album Cover

Eclectic Tales Cover

A Diverse Collection Of Stories and Styles. Release October 12th

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Strong grooves and organic musicianship warmly support the aptly ‘Eclectic Tales’ of the new album from indie music extraordinaire Jim Wyly.

Featuring the sublime additional vocals of Grammy-Nominated Libby Koch, the project secures Jim’s role within the everlasting embrace of Folk and Americana.

Beginning with the rhythm and melodic passion of ‘Don’t Lose Yourself’, ‘Eclectic Tales’ is quick to establish itself as a stylish, catchy yet thoughtfully fresh collection. Backed by forty years in music, Texas stronghold Jim Wyly has meandered between various threads of creativity, balancing life as effectively as possible. If a hiatus emerged, the stage would soon call him back – a cycle that led to the stories and warming sounds of ‘Eclectic Tales’.

Following on from the timeless embrace of his last album ‘The Artisan’, ‘Eclectic Tales’ blends aspects of Soul, Folk and Americana in a way that feels consistent with each changing topic and emotional backdrop.

Releasing October 12th, ‘Eclectic Tales’ delivers evocative gems like ‘I’m Flying’, sultry upbeat soul-rock tracks like ‘Seize the Day’, and easy pop-rock anthems like ‘Always Found My Way’. The release promises a nostalgic and versatile playlist, largely vocal-driven, and with a crisp contemporary twang and reflective sentiments to connect on a deeply human level.

Listen Here
Extended write up here

Jim Wyly
Texas Fanfair
+1 512-626-9853
jrw@jimwyly.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

Texas Songwriter Jim Wyly Showcases the Depth & Diversity of his Sound, With Brand New Album ‘Eclectic Tales’

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more