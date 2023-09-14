Submit Release
SUNDAY: Governor Newsom to Make Climate Announcement at Opening Ceremony of Climate Week NYC

NEW YORK – On Sunday, as part of his trip to New York for Climate Week, Governor Gavin Newsom will participate in the Climate Week NYC Opening Ceremony. Speaking with David Gelles of The New York Times for a discussion entitled, “Approaching the Climate Crisis Differently,” the Governor will announce new climate efforts the state is taking. Following, the Governor will be available for questions from the press.

WHEN: Sunday, September 17 at 1:00 p.m. PST

LIVESTREAM: Register with Climate Week NYC to watch the event here

*Note: This event is in-person and open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending the discussion and press availability must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than Friday, September 15 at 1:00 p.m. PST.

