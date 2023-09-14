Woolpert Awarded USAF Geospatial IT System Support and Management Contract

The 12-month contract will ensure delivery of location intelligence operations for installation and mission support across all Air Force Materiel Command installations.

DAYTON, Ohio (Sept. 14, 2023) — The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center (AFIMSC) has awarded Woolpert a 12-month contract to provide geospatial IT system support and management services for Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) installations.

The AFIMSC provides installation and mission support capabilities to all USAF and Space Force installations, major commands, and direct reporting units, including those assigned to AFMC headquarters at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio.

Woolpert has established accreditation for AFMC’s geospatial support system, and under this contract will perform planning support functions and ensure the system complies with cybersecurity requirements. Woolpert will also support geospatial capability development, implementation, modernization, and sustainment efforts.

Woolpert Vice President Matt Johnson said that Woolpert's comprehensive geospatial services practice and its history serving the USAF uniquely position the firm to assist AFMC installations and help AFIMSC achieve its worldwide combat support responsibilities. Woolpert has performed numerous contracts for the USAF, including providing imagery and consulting services for its Installation Geospatial Information and Services Program, also known as the GeoBase program.

“Understanding strategic objectives, functional requirements, and capabilities is crucial for aligning the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center’s efforts with larger Air Force Materiel Command and Department of the Air Force missions,” Johnson said. “Woolpert’s geospatial team has over two decades of experience providing IT support on government and commercial contracts and has made significant investments in the technologies required to satisfy combat support location intelligence requirements for the Armed Services. We’re incredibly proud of our legacy assisting the Department of the Air Force and confident in our abilities to help move their mission forward.”

The contract is now underway.

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a Global Top 100 Geospatial Company, a Top 100 ENR Global Design firm, earned six straight Great Place to Work certifications, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity, and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America’s fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,000 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.



