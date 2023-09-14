Ghana’s Ambassador to the U.S., D.C. United & Events DC Announce First-Ever Africa Week Festival from October 9-14, 2023
L-R: Ghanaian Ambassador to the U.S. Hajia Alima Mahama, Managing Partner of LIQUID SOUL-DC Paxton Baker, Events DC President and CEO Angie M. Gates, D.C. United President of Business Operations Danita Johnson and Destination D.C. President & CEO Elliott
Week-Long Festival Anchored by the “Capital City Africa Cup”, a Historic Soccer Friendly Between D.C. United and Ghanaian Premier League Champions Medeama SC
This momentous occasion not only brings our vibrant Ghanaian culture to the forefront but also strengthens the bonds of friendship and partnership between our two nations”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ghana Embassy in Washington, D.C., the Ghana Tourism Authority, LIQUID SOUL-DC, Events DC, and D.C. United today announced the first-ever Capital City Africa Week Festival taking place October 9-14, 2023. The event will be anchored by the “Capital City Africa Cup,” a historic soccer friendly on October 14, 2023 between Major League Soccer’s most decorated club, D.C. United, and Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC.
Ghana's Ambassador to the U.S. Hajia Alima Mahama
“This momentous occasion not only brings our vibrant Ghanaian culture to the forefront but also strengthens the bonds of friendship and partnership between our two nations,” said Ghana’s Ambassador to the U.S. Hajia Alima Mahama. “Ghana was the first country of choice in Africa for the international initiative, dubbed ‘Obviously DC’ by the office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning & Economic Development, to develop a special strategy to promote and establish businesses and now reached an understanding of Ghana’s business ecosystem which has led to business deals in the pharmaceutical area and more. We're grateful to the Mayor's office in the District of Columbia.”
The Capital City Africa Week Festival celebrates the diversity and richness of Africa through a series of cultural, economic and sporting events presented in the nation’s capital. The Festival will focus on fostering economic engagement, cooperation and investment in critical sectors such as health, infrastructure, energy, agribusiness and digital.
Ambassador Mahama, alongside D.C. United President of Business Operations Danita Johnson, Events DC President and CEO Angie M. Gates, and Managing Partner of LIQUID SOUL-DC, Paxton Baker, hosted a media event this week to reveal more details regarding the inaugural event.
“D.C. United being the host of the Capital City Africa Cup is a true representation of bringing cultures together and the unification of soccer,” said Johnson. “It is so important for us at the club to be able to create new opportunities, both economic and on the pitch, around our city. We get to do just that with this partnership and truly help elevate the Ghanaian community here in Washington, D.C. We are thrilled to be hosting this game and we look forward to doing this for years to come.”
One of the founding clubs of Major League Soccer in 1996, D.C. United are among the most decorated teams in the United States with 13 domestic and international trophies. The Black-and-Red have won the MLS Cup four times (1996, 1997, 1999 and 2004), the Supporters’ Shield four times (1997, 1999, 2006 and 2007) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup three times (1996, 2008 and 2013).
“DC has indeed evolved into the District of Champions and as such the city has become a true hub for global competition and one of the most important sports destinations in the United States,” said Angie M. Gates. “Hosting the Capital City Africa Cup in the District of Columbia will grow our local economy and bring in over $3.4 million dollars. It is not just about the sport itself, it is about the local economic impact in all 8 Wards of Washington, DC. We are super excited about this event and the opportunity to showcase African nations and increase DC tourism.”
Medeama Sporting Club is a Ghanaian professional football club based in Tarkwa, Western Region that currently competes in the Ghana Premier League. The club, established in 2002, was formerly known as Kessben F.C. before changing its name to Medeama Sporting Club in 2011. Medeama are the 2022-2023 Ghana Premier League champions, have represented the West African country twice in the CAF Confederation Cup, have earned a top-four-finish on two occasions in five years, and are widely regarded as a powerhouse in Ghanaian football.
“The Capital City Africa Week Festival is set up to be a celebration of African culture,” added Baker. “Ghana is an amazing country and the goal of the Capital City Africa Cup is to expose Ghanaian culture and African culture to Americans. Our hope is this week of special events will plant a seed to inspire people to visit Ghana and learn more about it.”
About D.C. United
One of the founding clubs of Major League Soccer in 1996, D.C. United are among the most decorated teams in the United States with 13 domestic and international trophies.
D.C. United have called the District home for the past 27 seasons and play their home games at Audi Field in the Buzzard Point neighborhood of Southwest, Washington, D.C, which opened in 2018. In addition to D.C. United games, the 20,000-seat soccer-specific stadium hosts over 100 events year-round, including the District’s premier arts, culinary, and music festival, Unite the District Fest. Audi Field is also home to America’s number one sportsbook through a partnership with FanDuel Group.
For more information visit www.dcunited.com.
About Medeama SC
Medeama Football Club was established in 2008. The license of Medeama Sporting Club was completed in December 2010 and has since been a constant feature in the Ghanaian top-flight. Medeama have won the famous FA Cup twice, beating local giants Asante Kotoko twice to win the title. Based in Tarkwa, a goldmine in Ghana, Medeama have represented the West African country twice in the CAF Confederation Cup. The success of the Club is based on the principles of cooperation, trust, humility, discipline, effort and loyalty. Recognized as one of the most disciplined teams in Ghana, Medeama won the Fair Play Award during the 2014/15 Ghana FA/Premier League Board gala. For more information about Medeama visit www.medeamasc.com.
