Iowa Supreme Court Justices to Meet with Waverly Area Students

On Tuesday, September 19, and Wednesday, September 20, justices of the Iowa Supreme Court will meet with students from six Waverly area high schools and one college to discuss the Iowa judicial system and the role of the courts in Iowa. The justices will visit Waverly-Shell Rock High School, Oelwein High School, Vinton-Shellsburg High School, Dike-New Hartford High School, Independence High School, and Wartburg College.

High School Visit Schedule:

Tuesday, September 19

1:15 pm Justice David May will visit Benton High School

1:30 pm Justice Christopher McDonald will visit Waverly-Shell Rock High School

2:05 pm Justice Thomas Waterman will visit Oelwein High School

Wednesday, September 20

8:15 am Justice Edward Mansfield will visit Vinton-Shellsburg High School

8:20 am Chief Justice Susan Christensen will visit Dike-New Hartford High School

9:05 am Justice Mathew McDermott will visit Independence High School

12:00 pm Justice Dana Oxley will visit Wartburg College

In addition to the school visits, the supreme court will hold a special session of oral arguments in Waverly on Tuesday, September 19, at 7:00 pm in the Waverly-Shell Rock High School auditorium, 1405 4th Ave SW. The oral arguments are free and open to the public.

A public reception with the supreme court justices in the auditorium lobby sponsored by the Bremer County Bar Association will follow the oral arguments.

Special Session

Tuesday, September 19, at 7:00 pm

Waverly-Shell Rock High School auditorium

1405 4th Ave SW

Waverly, Iowa

The Iowa Supreme Court will hear attorneys argue in one case during the special session.

State of Iowa v. Stephen Andrew Arrieta, case no. 21–1133, from Worth County District Court.

Case summary: On further review of the court of appeals decision affirming his conviction for possession of a controlled substance, Steven Andrew Arrieta challenges the court’s affirmance of the denial of his motion to suppress evidence obtained as a result of an allegedly unconstitutional stop and search of his commercial vehicle. He argues he was unlawfully detained while awaiting the arrival of a drug sniffing dog, the dog and handler made contact with his vehicle beyond a “free air sniff,” and the drug dog was not reliable or well trained.

Attorney briefs for State of Iowa v. Stephen Andrew Arrieta are posted on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/supreme-court-oral-argument-schedule/case/21-1133.

Note to Media: News media are invited to attend the oral arguments. Court rules apply regarding still camera, video camera, audio recording devices, and other electronic devices used during the oral arguments. Information on expanded media coverage is available on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/newsroom/expanded-news-media-coverage/.

The Iowa Court Rules regarding cameras and other electronic devices in courtrooms are on the Iowa Legislature website at https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/ACO/CR/LINC/09-30-2022.chapter.25.pdf.

