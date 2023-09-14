Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,580 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,150 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Bird Response to Fatal Shooting of Algona Police Officer

DES MOINES- Wednesday evening, Algona police officer Kevin Cram was fatally shot and killed in the line of duty. Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird released the following statement in response:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of law enforcement hero Kevin Cram last night in Algona. Officer Cram wore the badge with honor to serve and protect. As we mourn his heartbreaking loss, we remember Officer Cram’s selfless service and keep his family in our prayers. We will never take for granted the sacrifices made to keep us safe, and we will always stand strong alongside our law enforcement heroes.”

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Press Secretary

515-823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov

You just read:

Attorney General Bird Response to Fatal Shooting of Algona Police Officer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more