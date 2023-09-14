AdImpact Recognized as "One to Watch" in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

AdImpact enables joint customers to build leading solutions on Snowflake’s Data Cloud that streamline data processing and enhance privacy compliance

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdImpact today announced that it has been recognized as a Measurement & Attribution “One to Watch” in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue executed and launched by Snowflake , the Data Cloud company.



Snowflake’s data-backed report identifies the best-of-breed solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing usage patterns from a pool of approximately 8,100 customers as of April 2023, Snowflake identified ten technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks. The extensive research reflects how customers are adopting solutions from a rapidly changing ecosystem and highlights the convergence of adtech and martech, the increased importance of privacy-enhancing technologies, and the heightened focus marketers have on measurement to maximize campaign ROI. The categories include:

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as “leaders” or “ones to watch” within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake’s report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

"Highlighting AdImpact's emergence as one to watch is a testament to their innovative and dynamic solutions with a commitment to efficient data processing and privacy compliance," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "Through their ad intelligence capabilities, marketers can access actionable insights and make data-driven decisions to drive revenue growth. This distinction underscores the value that marketing professionals see in leveraging the Snowflake Data Cloud to access and utilize a comprehensive range of data."

AdImpact was identified in Snowflake's report as a ‘one to watch’ in Measurement & Attribution for efficient ways to work with and share large data sets with customers. When sharing AdImpact ad exposure information that includes billions of rows of data over significant periods, Snowflake's platform significantly reduces the time it takes for AdImpact to process the data and for customers to ingest it. Additionally, Snowflake enables AdImpact to protect the sensitivity of IP address and device ID data by allowing efficient customer matching of the data in salted hash format, ensuring privacy compliance. This capability enhances the collaborative work between AdImpact and its customers while safeguarding the privacy of the data.

"We are honored to be recognized in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report. This recognition validates the value of our ad exposure and TV viewership data for our customers across different teams and use cases," said Michael Schader, Chief Technology Officer of AdImpact. "By leveraging Snowflake's Data Cloud, we enable our customers to quickly process and analyze data in a privacy-compliant manner. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership brings as we equip our customers with cutting-edge solutions that meet their specific needs."

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue.

About AdImpact

AdImpact is a leading advertising intelligence (SaaS) company. We specialize in tracking and analyzing advertising data across various media channels, including traditional, digital, and emerging platforms. Our real-time monitoring captures over one billion TV ad occurrences daily. We maintain the industry's largest ad catalog consisting of over 1.2m unique creatives. Our coverage extends across all 210 designated market areas (DMAs), over 41,000 zip codes, and across more than 20 million IP addresses. Currently, we capture data and analytics for over 88,000 brands and advertisers. Our reliable real-time data and analytics empower users to monitor competitor ad occurrences, spending, messaging, and creatives, facilitating quick and informed decision-making.

