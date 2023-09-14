Governor Healey Signs Executive Order Establishing Youth Advisory Council  

Boston — Today, Governor Maura T. Healey signed Executive Order #617 establishing the Governor’s Youth Advisory Council to advise the Governor, Lieutenant Governor and the entire administration on critical issues impacting Massachusetts, such as civic engagement, education, the environment, housing, and youth violence.

Applications to join the Youth Advisory Council will be available through October 14 for Massachusetts residents aged 16-21.

“I’ve been so inspired by the young people I’ve met who have been making their voices heard and demanding more from their leaders on the most pressing issues facing Massachusetts. They deserve a seat at the table,” said Governor Healey. “Young people are uniquely positioned to advise us on policies related to climate, education, mental health, gun violence and more – because they’ve grown up confronting these issues and it’s their futures that will be most impacted by the decisions we make today. I encourage young people across Massachusetts to apply for the council and help us meet the moment to make Massachusetts more affordable, competitive and equitable for all.”

“This is a great opportunity to bring together the innovative ideas and inspiring energy of young people across the state to deliver results for Massachusetts,” said Lieutenant Governor Driscoll. “We want all voices in Massachusetts to be heard, because we are all impacted by the decisions government makes. We look forward to working with this council to address the issues of today and the future together.”

The Council will include at least one from each county. They will be appointed to two-year terms and will meet with Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll quarterly.

“The innovation and creativity of our Massachusetts youth are unmatched,” said Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler. “They’re all eager to be involved in civic engagement and have a hand at creating policies that will impact them and their peers. I am excited to work with and support this council to amplify the perspectives of our students and to conquer what matters most.”

Applications are due by 11:59 PM on October 14, 2023. For more information visit mass.gov/youthcouncil.

