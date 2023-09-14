Aqua Marketing & Communications wins Two Henry Awards and Holds Top Rank as Florida’s Premier Tourism Marketing Agency
It is a remarkable feat for the Aqua team to receive a Henry Award for the “Mixed Media Campaign” category since it is one of the most challenging categories to win.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aqua Marketing & Communications, one of the nation’s leading destination marketing firms, was honored with five coveted Flagler Awards (including two Henry Awards) for the work they produced for Visit Lauderdale, the official destination marketing organization for Greater Fort Lauderdale. The award ceremony was held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, during the 2023 Florida Governor’s Conference on Tourism hosted by VISIT FLORIDA at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida.
— Dave Di Maggio, President & CEO of Aqua Marketing and Communications
Each year, leaders across Florida’s tourism industry are chosen by selection committees to recognize outstanding marketing strategies and campaigns. The awards are open to all individuals, private businesses and not-for-profit organizations offering a product or service that promotes tourism to or within the state of Florida.
Working independently, a diverse panel of thirteen judges evaluated the creativity, innovation, production quality and effectiveness of over a hundred entries. Based on the judges’ cumulative scores, awards were presented to the top three entries in each category: the Bronze Award for the third highest scoring entry, the Silver Award for the second highest scoring entry, and the Henry Award for the highest scoring entry in each category.
During the Chairman’s Dinner, Aqua won two Henry Awards, two Silver Awards, and a Bronze Award for their work in the following categories:
Mixed Media Campaign
Henry: Campaign created for Visit Lauderdale called “Welcome”
Print Advertising
Silver: Campaign created for Visit Lauderdale called “Welcome”
Resource/Promotional Material-Trade
Silver: Visit Lauderdale for the “Everyone Under the Sun” Trade Show Display
Special Event
Bronze: Visit Lauderdale for “The Next Wave of Greatness”
Television Advertising
Henry: Campaign created for Visit Lauderdale called “Welcome”
“It is a remarkable feat for the Aqua team to receive a Henry Award for the “Mixed Media Campaign” category since it is one of the most challenging categories to win. This big win recognized the destination’s “Welcome” campaign which was developed in 2022. The campaign’s objective was to roll out the client’s “Everyone Under the Sun” brand across all touchpoints. The innovative, mixed-media campaign would position Greater Fort Lauderdale as the world's most welcoming destination with a focus on inclusivity, diversity, and accessibility. The Aqua team strategically shared the campaign via advertising, public relations, social media, and online platforms” said Dave Di Maggio, President & CEO of Aqua Marketing and Communications.
For additional information on this year’s Governor’s Conference on Tourism and the Flagler Awards, visit https://flaglerawards.secure-platform.com/a. To learn more about Aqua Marketing and Communications, visit WelcomeToAqua.com.
###
About Aqua Marketing and Communications
As one of the nation’s leading destination marketing agencies, Aqua Marketing & Communications, Inc., is a full-service firm specializing in destination marketing and economic development, with locations throughout Florida, including St. Petersburg and Fort Lauderdale. Aqua offers an interdisciplinary marketing approach, through strategic execution of branding, digital advertising, creative, public relations, and social media. Aqua successfully and efficiently drives brand awareness and visibility for its clients across the country. www.welcometoaqua.com.
Susset Cabana
Aqua Marketing & Communications
susset@welcometoaqua.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube