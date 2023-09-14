Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,145 in the last 365 days.

Aqua Marketing & Communications wins Two Henry Awards and Holds Top Rank as Florida’s Premier Tourism Marketing Agency

The Aqua Team at the VISIT FLORIDA Governor's Conference on Tourism

It is a remarkable feat for the Aqua team to receive a Henry Award for the “Mixed Media Campaign” category since it is one of the most challenging categories to win.”
— Dave Di Maggio, President & CEO of Aqua Marketing and Communications
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aqua Marketing & Communications, one of the nation’s leading destination marketing firms, was honored with five coveted Flagler Awards (including two Henry Awards) for the work they produced for Visit Lauderdale, the official destination marketing organization for Greater Fort Lauderdale. The award ceremony was held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, during the 2023 Florida Governor’s Conference on Tourism hosted by VISIT FLORIDA at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida.

Each year, leaders across Florida’s tourism industry are chosen by selection committees to recognize outstanding marketing strategies and campaigns. The awards are open to all individuals, private businesses and not-for-profit organizations offering a product or service that promotes tourism to or within the state of Florida.

Working independently, a diverse panel of thirteen judges evaluated the creativity, innovation, production quality and effectiveness of over a hundred entries. Based on the judges’ cumulative scores, awards were presented to the top three entries in each category: the Bronze Award for the third highest scoring entry, the Silver Award for the second highest scoring entry, and the Henry Award for the highest scoring entry in each category.

During the Chairman’s Dinner, Aqua won two Henry Awards, two Silver Awards, and a Bronze Award for their work in the following categories:

Mixed Media Campaign
Henry: Campaign created for Visit Lauderdale called “Welcome”

Print Advertising
Silver: Campaign created for Visit Lauderdale called “Welcome”

Resource/Promotional Material-Trade
Silver: Visit Lauderdale for the “Everyone Under the Sun” Trade Show Display

Special Event
Bronze: Visit Lauderdale for “The Next Wave of Greatness”

Television Advertising
Henry: Campaign created for Visit Lauderdale called “Welcome”

“It is a remarkable feat for the Aqua team to receive a Henry Award for the “Mixed Media Campaign” category since it is one of the most challenging categories to win. This big win recognized the destination’s “Welcome” campaign which was developed in 2022. The campaign’s objective was to roll out the client’s “Everyone Under the Sun” brand across all touchpoints. The innovative, mixed-media campaign would position Greater Fort Lauderdale as the world's most welcoming destination with a focus on inclusivity, diversity, and accessibility. The Aqua team strategically shared the campaign via advertising, public relations, social media, and online platforms” said Dave Di Maggio, President & CEO of Aqua Marketing and Communications.

For additional information on this year’s Governor’s Conference on Tourism and the Flagler Awards, visit https://flaglerawards.secure-platform.com/a. To learn more about Aqua Marketing and Communications, visit WelcomeToAqua.com.

###

About Aqua Marketing and Communications
As one of the nation’s leading destination marketing agencies, Aqua Marketing & Communications, Inc., is a full-service firm specializing in destination marketing and economic development, with locations throughout Florida, including St. Petersburg and Fort Lauderdale. Aqua offers an interdisciplinary marketing approach, through strategic execution of branding, digital advertising, creative, public relations, and social media. Aqua successfully and efficiently drives brand awareness and visibility for its clients across the country. www.welcometoaqua.com.

Susset Cabana
Aqua Marketing & Communications
susset@welcometoaqua.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Aqua Marketing & Communications wins Two Henry Awards and Holds Top Rank as Florida’s Premier Tourism Marketing Agency

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more