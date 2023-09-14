Hexagon releases Power Portfolio 2023

Major upgrades deliver powerful new 3D data tools

(HUNTSVILLE, Ala., 14 Sept. 2023) – Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division announced the launch of Power Portfolio 2023, the latest version of its leading GIS, remote sensing, photogrammetry and geospatial data management products.

Power Portfolio 2023 brings the most extensive upgrade to ERDAS APOLLO in a decade. Now built on LuciadFusion, a scalable platform for geospatial data management and publication, ERDAS APOLLO delivers unrivalled efficiency and performance, with out-of-the-box access to a variety of new data formats.

Additionally, a revolutionary new add-on, ERDAS IMAGINE LiveLink for Google Earth Engine, allows users to access multiple petabytes of geospatial data in the cloud directly from their desktops without leaving ERDAS IMAGINE. LiveLink enables customers to leverage a massive image catalog for very large image processing jobs at the state, country and continent level. Users can also benefit from more than 800 new operators in Spatial Modeler and build large performant models without writing a single line of code.

Other enhancements across the portfolio include visualization improvements and new 3D display options in GeoMedia, and a revamped geocoding service in WebGIS for local governments and transportation authorities.

“The extensive upgrades in Power Portfolio 2023 open up a world of possibilities,” said Mladen Stojic, president of government, transportation, defense and security for Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division. “It not only enhances operational efficiency but also unlocks a new dimension of capabilities with cutting-edge 3D visualization. It's a leap forward in empowering our customers to make informed decisions and chart a more dynamic, efficient and secure future.”

The Power Portfolio is used by public and private sector organizations around the world, including national mapping and geospatial intelligence agencies, city planners and transportation analysts.

Power Portfolio 2023 is available worldwide. For more information, visit the Hexagon website.

About Hexagon

Hexagon is the global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector and mobility applications. Our technologies are shaping production and people-related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous – ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.

Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division improves the resilience and sustainability of the world’s critical services and infrastructure. Our solutions turn complex data about people, places and assets into meaningful information and capabilities for better, faster decision-making in public safety, utilities, defense, transportation and government.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

Contact: Emily Arnold/Sr. Global Communications Manager/Tel: +1 256.730.2582/Email: Emily.arnold@hexagon.com











