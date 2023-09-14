Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,546 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,104 in the last 365 days.

CASE Strike Force Seeks Info on Theft Suspects

Investigators from the C.A.S.E. Strike Task Force with the Utah Attorney General’s Organized Retail Theft Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects responsible for theft targeting retail stores in cities throughout Salt Lake, Davis, and Utah Counties.

The suspects enter a business and place high-dollar athletic wear, clothing, and apparel in their shopping carts. The suspects then leave the store without paying for the merchandise. The suspects are responsible for over $5,000.00 in property losses.

The suspects are described as black males with black hair and brown eyes. One or both have been accompanied by several different Caucasian female suspects at various locations.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous and is asked to contact Agent Steve Jensen, CASE Strike Force Division, at (385) 977-9398.

The suspects were seen in a white-colored SUV with unknown license plates.

You just read:

CASE Strike Force Seeks Info on Theft Suspects

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more