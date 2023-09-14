CASE Strike Force Seeks Info on Theft Suspects

September 14, 2023

Investigators from the C.A.S.E. Strike Task Force with the Utah Attorney General’s Organized Retail Theft Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects responsible for theft targeting retail stores in cities throughout Salt Lake, Davis, and Utah Counties.

The suspects enter a business and place high-dollar athletic wear, clothing, and apparel in their shopping carts. The suspects then leave the store without paying for the merchandise. The suspects are responsible for over $5,000.00 in property losses.

The suspects are described as black males with black hair and brown eyes. One or both have been accompanied by several different Caucasian female suspects at various locations.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous and is asked to contact Agent Steve Jensen, CASE Strike Force Division, at (385) 977-9398.

The suspects were seen in a white-colored SUV with unknown license plates.