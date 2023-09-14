New Opinions: September 14

Suiter v. NDDOT 2023 ND 168

Docket No.: 20230109

Filing Date: 9/14/2023

Case Type: TRANSPORTATION DEPT.

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: The district court judgment affirming an administrative suspension of a defendant’s driver’s license is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(5) and (7).

Ruiz Ledezma v. State 2023 ND 167

Docket No.: 20230055

Filing Date: 9/14/2023

Case Type: POST-CONVICTION RELIEF

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: The district court order denying a defendant’s petition for post-conviction relief is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(4).

Bechtle v. Bechtle, et al. 2023 ND 166

Docket No.: 20230054

Filing Date: 9/14/2023

Case Type: CHILD CUST & SUPPORT (Div.\Other)

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A district court order denying a motion to modify parenting time is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P 35.1(a)(2).

Buller v. Buller 2023 ND 165

Docket No.: 20230050

Filing Date: 9/14/2023

Case Type: CHILD CUST & SUPPORT (Div.\Other)

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A district court’s order regarding primary residential responsibility and valuation and distribution of the martial estate is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).

Highlight: This Court exercises its supervisory jurisdiction when no adequate alternative remedy exists and not merely because the appeal may involve an increase of expense or an inconvenient delay.