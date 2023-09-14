New Opinions: September 14
Suiter v. NDDOT 2023 ND 168
Docket No.: 20230109
Filing Date: 9/14/2023
Case Type: TRANSPORTATION DEPT.
Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: The district court judgment affirming an administrative suspension of a defendant’s driver’s license is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(5) and (7).
Ruiz Ledezma v. State 2023 ND 167
Docket No.: 20230055
Filing Date: 9/14/2023
Case Type: POST-CONVICTION RELIEF
Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: The district court order denying a defendant’s petition for post-conviction relief is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(4).
Bechtle v. Bechtle, et al. 2023 ND 166
Docket No.: 20230054
Filing Date: 9/14/2023
Case Type: CHILD CUST & SUPPORT (Div.\Other)
Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: A district court order denying a motion to modify parenting time is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P 35.1(a)(2).
Buller v. Buller 2023 ND 165
Docket No.: 20230050
Filing Date: 9/14/2023
Case Type: CHILD CUST & SUPPORT (Div.\Other)
Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: A district court’s order regarding primary residential responsibility and valuation and distribution of the martial estate is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).
Highlight: This Court exercises its supervisory jurisdiction when no adequate alternative remedy exists and not merely because the appeal may involve an increase of expense or an inconvenient delay.
Interest of A.Z. 2023 ND 163
Docket No.: 20230245
Filing Date: 9/14/2023
Case Type: TERMINATION/PARENTAL RIGHTS
Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: A juvenile court order terminating parental rights is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).