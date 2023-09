Good Greek Moving & Storage Launches El Greco

Good Greek launches El Greco El Greco is a symbol of trust and clear communication

Building Trust for Florida's Growing Hispanic and Latino Communities

With El Greco, we're not just bridging a service gap; we're building trust, one move at a time, ensuring that every client feels heard, understood, and valued” — The Good Greek Spero Georgedakis

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Florida's Hispanic and Latino communities are expanding rapidly. Responding to this growth and the unique needs of these communities, Good Greek Moving & Storage, Florida’s Largest Independent Mover and World’s First and Only Total Relocation Company, this summer, proudly launched El Greco Mudanza Almacen. More than just a brand, El Greco stands as a symbol of trust and clear communication, ensuring that every individual, whether they identify as Hispanic or Latino, feels understood and valued.A company founded by first generation Greek American Spero Georgedakis and his business partner, Chief Operating Officer and Colombian-born John Osorio, El Greco is a testament to the power of trust and the importance of clear communication in realizing the American Dream. "With El Greco, we're not just bridging a service gap; we're building trust, one move at a time, ensuring that every client feels heard, understood, and valued," said Georgedakis.Key Data Points:· A significant influx of 76,184 international immigrants in the first half of 2023:o Over 18,000 Cubanso Over 8,000 Venezuelanso Over 7,000 Colombians. (source: FLHSMV Driver’s License Transfer Data)· A vibrant 27% of Floridians identify as Hispanic or Latino. (Source: US Census Bureau)· A notable 22% converse primarily in Spanish (Source: US Census Bureau)On top of not only providing service to Florida’s robust Spanish speaking consumer, El Greco is also hiring new immigrants as they arrive in this country.At the heart of El Greco's promise is clear communication. With a dedicated Spanish-speaking team, both on calls and on-site, misunderstandings are a thing of the past. "Language is the bridge that connects cultures, emotions, and histories. At El Greco, we don't just speak the language; we live and breathe the rich stories, values, and aspirations that our Hispanic and Latino clients bring with them. It's about ensuring that every interaction is rooted in understanding and trust," shared Osorio.In a state where rogue movers often take advantage of language barriers and cultural differences, El Greco rises above, setting a new standard in trust and reliability. Upholding the "Good Greek Way" — values of Faith, Honesty, Strength, and Courage — El Greco is not just a moving service; it's a promise of trust, clear communication, and unparalleled service.Media Contact:Thomas Tobin Thomas@pantelidesPR.comMobile - (212) 624-2648 https://elgreco.com About El Greco:El Greco is part of Good Greek Total Relocation Systems, the World’s First and Only Total Relocation Company. Good Greek offers Realty Services, Lending Services, Insurance & Title Services, Junk & Debris Removal, Auto Transport, and of course, Moving and Storage. For over 25 years, the Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, has provided game changing services in South Florida. Credited with revolutionizing the perception of the industry, Spero and his team promise to provide the “Best Move Ever” - putting respect for the client and customer service first. Headquartered in South Florida with locations throughout the state, El Greco is the Official Movers of the Miami HEAT, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Inter Miami CF, University of Miami Hurricanes, Florida International University Golden Panthers, Florida Atlantic University Owls, and The University of Florida Gators.