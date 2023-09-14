Eldon License Office Transitioning To A New Contractor At The Same Location

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing the new management contract for the Eldon License Office has been awarded to Yale Holding Company LLC. Contractor, Angie Gualdoni, said, “Yale Holding Company is happy to announce that they will be serving the Eldon community as the operators of the Eldon License Office. For the past five years we have had the privilege of assisting the Eldon community with various license office needs and we look forward to continuing this important service.

The community’s trust and support has been the driving force behind our dedication, and we are excited to build on our strong foundation together. Whether it’s driver licenses, vehicle registrations, or any other licensing requirements, we are here to make the process as smooth as possible!

Here’s to serving Eldon’s license office needs and being a part of this wonderful community. Thank you Eldon!”

All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Please note the current location 404 East 4th St, Ste. B, Eldon, Mo., 65026 will close on September 18 to allow for transitioning of the necessary office equipment. The office will reopen on September 20. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday 9:00 .m. to 5:00 p.m. and the telephone number will be 573-392-0339.

While the office is closed to transition to the new contractor, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Versailles License Office – 108 N Monroe, Versailles, Mo., 65084

California License Office – 1021 W Buchanan, Ste. 15, California, Mo., 65018

Camdenton License Office – 108 Cecil Street, Ste. H, Camdenton, Mo., 65020



A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals can be found here: License Offices Accepting Phone-In Vehicle Registration Renewals (mo.gov).



License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.



— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check to see if your county participates. Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.



— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

###