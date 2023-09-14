Comprehensive legal protection is needed against female genital mutilation & cutting in every US state

U.S. End FGM/C Network and Equality Now - every US state needs a comprehensive law against female genital mutilation and cutting

US End FGM/C Network and Equality Now are releasing new tools to achieve greater legal protections against female genital mutilation & cutting in all US states.

Every US state needs legislation against female genital mutilation and cutting, incorporating comprehensive, holistic laws that are well implemented and prioritize the views and needs of survivors.” — U.S. End FGM/C Network and Equality Now