Automatic Coating to Locate U.S. Operation in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Automatic Coating Ltd., a technologically advanced custom powder, liquid, and corrosion coating industry leader headquartered in Toronto, Canada, will invest $22.8 million to locate its U.S. operation in the City of Suffolk to support an existing contract with the U.S. Navy and expand with new industrial and commercial customers in the U.S. The company contracts with the U.S. Navy to use its patented process for corrosion coating on a wide variety of components including water tight doors, louvers, hatches, and scuttles. Virginia successfully competed with Florida for the project, which will create 50 new jobs.

“I am proud that another international company has selected the Commonwealth as home to its first U.S. operation, again reinforcing the strategic advantages a Virginia location offers,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Hampton Roads boasts a robust workforce that includes a high veteran and exiting military population to supply Automatic Coating with a pipeline of talent to serve its contracts with the U.S. Navy, strengthening the region’s reputation as a hub for innovation in defense.”

“Establishing Automatic Coating’s U.S. operation in a region known for building the nation’s Naval ships is the perfect combination, and we are thrilled to welcome the company to Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The services Automatic Coating provides for the U.S. Navy will strengthen our country’s defense and ensure job opportunities for Virginians for years to come.”



“Automatic Coating Limited is pleased to announce the expansion of our company with the opening of Automatic Coating Limited U.S.A. This is the next step in the evolution of our company and will deliver a local and made-in-America presence to our patented Tidal Coat system. This will assist the U.S. Navy in their North Star 75 project and will save the Navy millions of dollars in cost avoidance and extended life cycle of parts,” said Jocelyn Bamford, CEO of Automatic Coating Limited U.S.A. “We could not have found a better support in the Hampton Roads Alliance, the City of Suffolk, and the State of Virginia. We look forward to being an integral part of community and contributing to job growth and prosperity in the region.”

Brad Bamford, President of Automatic Coating Limited, added, “We are looking forward to furthering the incredible partnership with the U.S. Navy which has been fostered over the past 25 years and developing new partnerships with general industrial companies as well as the pipeline industry in the United States.”

“We welcome Automatic Coating Ltd, an innovative leader in the technology industry, to the City of Suffolk,” said Suffolk Mayor Michael Duman. “With a $22.8 million investment, Automatic Coating will support the U.S. Navy's mission of excellence. Automatic Coating provides corrosion-resistant solutions that help protect our Nation’s most valuable assets: our Naval ships and the men and women who serve upon them. Our City's historic ties to innovation find new life as we welcome this visionary company to beautiful Suffolk, Virginia. This partnership, born from competition and nurtured with dedication, not only adds 50 new jobs to our community but solidifies Suffolk as a hub of collaboration, where the future is coated in promise and possibility.”

“The Hampton Roads Alliance congratulates Automatic Coating on their expansion into Hampton Roads. This investment not only signifies the competitive strength and vitality of our region but also underscores the potential for international partnerships to drive local prosperity,” said Doug Smith, President and CEO of the Hampton Roads Alliance. “This expansion speaks volumes about our region’s strategic position, strong workforce, and business-friendly environment. We're proud of the collaborative efforts put forth by the Alliance, the State, and the City of Suffolk to bring this project to fruition.”

Founded in 1954, Automatic Coating Ltd. is one of the largest and most technologically advanced custom powder, liquid, and blasting shops in North America. Automatic Coating is also a leader in field corrosion coating, and offers mobile field coating services, coating removal, mobile blasting, pipe rehabilitation, and other services. Automatic Coating has a patented process for corrosion coating, which makes it unique in the industry.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Suffolk and the Hampton Roads Alliance to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $200,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Suffolk with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

