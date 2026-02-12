Space Technology Company Umbra Expands Virginia Operations with $6.75 Million Investment in Fairfax County

RICHMOND, VA — Umbra, a leading U.S. space technology company specializing in advanced remote sensing and resilient satellite systems, will expand its Northern Virginia presence with a $6.75 million investment and more than 100 new jobs in Fairfax County. Building on its existing Arlington headquarters, Umbra will add a new 20,000-square-foot office in Reston.

“Umbra’s expansion in Fairfax County underscores Virginia’s growing role as a hub for the nation’s space and defense industries,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “By adding new space in Reston to support more than 100 new Virginia jobs, Umbra is deepening its commitment to the Commonwealth and to the mission‑critical work that keeps our nation secure. This investment reinforces Northern Virginia’s reputation as a cluster for advanced satellite systems, resilient space technologies, and the world‑class talent that drives them.”

“The Commonwealth is home to the nation’s most dynamic space and defense ecosystems thanks to existing businesses like Umbra,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “The company’s expansion in Fairfax County will tap into one of the country’s deepest pools of defense and technical talent while benefiting from the region’s proximity to customers, decision‑makers, and research partners. We look forward to supporting this industry leader’s growth in Northern Virginia.”

“As demand increases for high-performance, U.S.-built space systems, Umbra is proud to expand our operations in Northern Virginia,” said Umbra CEO David Langan. “A decade ago, we set out to transform how remote sensing data is delivered, and we have consistently raised the bar for speed, quality, and reliability. Today, Umbra leads in modern mesh antenna technology and persistent remote sensing capabilities that support critical national security and commercial missions. This expansion strengthens our ability to grow our team, hire top talent across the region, and build on our track record of delivering resilient systems faster and more cost-effectively. We’re grateful for our partnership with the Commonwealth of Virginia, and this investment marks an important step in our growth.”

Founded in Santa Barbara, California in 2015, Umbra is an American space technology company delivering advanced systems — from sensors to spacecraft — that empower customers worldwide with access to high-resolution radar data from space. Umbra’s next-level accuracy and agility are powered by the company’s synthetic aperture radar satellite constellation, which can provide industry-leading 25 cm resolution. With customers across commercial and military sectors, Umbra supports critical missions by delivering accurate and timely information to customers.

“We are honored that Umbra has chosen Fairfax County for their next phase of growth,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “Fairfax County has quietly become home to one of the nation’s most concentrated space ecosystems, with more than 150 companies supporting space-related missions, and over half of them choosing to expand or relocate here in just the past few years. This momentum reflects the depth of talent, trusted partnerships, and proximity to the agencies shaping the future of space here in Northern Virginia. We are grateful for Umbra’s investment and for the role they play in strengthening a community that understands both the responsibility and opportunity of supporting the nation’s space priorities.”

“I’m thrilled that Umbra, a leading space technology company, will open a 20,000-square-foot office in Reston,” said Delegate Karen Keys-Gamarra. “Their decision further demonstrates that Fairfax County offers a growing, viable community that is central to technology and economic growth for the Commonwealth. We wholeheartedly welcome our new neighbor and partner.”

“I am pleased to welcome the innovative space technology company, Umbra, into the 38th District and am confident they will enjoy being situated in Reston, long known for its thriving community-focused atmosphere,” said Senator Jennifer Boysko.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Spanberger approved a $500,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Fairfax County with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.