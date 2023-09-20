Submit Release
The Stay Word Up prayer journal offers guidance and motivation in prayer

Inspiring hearts and shifting mindsets is what I do!”
— Lisa L Byrd
TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stay Word Up Prayer Journal

The Stay Word Up series is excited to announce the release of their new Prayer Journal which includes scriptures with reflection page, and guided journaling prompts each week for an entire year. The journal is composed of beautiful scriptures that encourages prayer to overcome fear, anxiety, combat spiritual warfare, encourages self love, helps to increase faith, live in prosperity, break generational curses, highlights the importance of an individual relationship with Christ.

"We are so excited to release the Stay Word Up Prayer Journal", says author Lisa L Byrd. "This journal is unlike any other on the market and we know that it will be a valuable tool for anyone looking to deepen their prayer life."

The Stay Word Up Prayer Journal is available for purchase now on their website, www.lisabspeaks.com and on Amazon.

Prayer Journal new Release

