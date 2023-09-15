Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market to Witness a Rise in Revenue of US$ 53.9 Billion By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Japan pharmaceutical manufacturing market revenue was US$ 31.74 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach a market size of US$ 53.90 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.06% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The pharmaceutical manufacturing industry in Japan is witnessing a rapid change. A crucial export market for American pharmaceuticals, Japan is the third-largest pharmaceutical market in the world. Japan will continue to be a leader in pharmaceutical innovation for years to come due to a potent combination of a commitment to precision engrained in its culture, an aging population, and forward-thinking regulations.
About 28% of the nation's population was over 65 as of 2021, and by 2040, that number is expected to rise to over 35%. Due to the increased frequency of chronic diseases and degenerative ailments brought on by this demographic reality, there is a significant need for new pharmaceuticals and healthcare technologies. The aging population growth will boost the demand for pharmaceuticals, which will propel market expansion. For instance, the Japan Diabetes Society reported that over 10 million Japanese people, most of them elderly, had been diagnosed with diabetes as of 2022, underscoring the real need for appropriate drugs and treatments.
The rise of customized medicine, supported by genomic research, has been a defining trend in Japan's pharmaceutical manufacturing business in recent years. With a large commitment of more than ¥50 billion ($450 million) for genomic research and related projects in 2022 alone, Japan's MHLW has been at the forefront of this trend.
Pharmaceutical firms are starting to realize its potential. For instance, a partnership between Takeda Pharmaceutical and other biotech firms, with a projected investment of over ¥$20 billion ($180 million) in 2022, aims to use genomic data to develop specialized medication regimens. According to a survey by the Japan Tailored Medication Association, the pharmaceutical industry estimates that the market for tailored medication might reach a whopping ¥2 trillion ($18 billion) by 2025.
The market for pharmaceutical production in Japan offers an unrivaled potential due to the revolutionary field of regenerative medicine, which focuses on the replacement, repair, or regeneration of human cells, tissues, or organs. In just two years, there has been a 40% increase in applications for regenerative medicine product approvals, with the bulk coming from local firms, according to a report by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in 2022. In 2022, the regenerative medicine market in Japan was worth US$ 1.35 billion. However, experts believe that this market might grow to more than ¥$1 trillion ($9 billion) by 2027 with supportive legal frameworks and sustained government support.
Generic Drugs Accounted for About 60% of Market Revenue Share
Generic prescription medications dominated the market in Japan, which is reflective of the priorities and financial limitations of the global healthcare sector. This market segment holds more than 60% of revenue and has grown rapidly owing to numerous interconnected causes.
The generic medication segment is expected to be further stimulated by the sheer number of patent expirations between 2020 and 2025, which accounts for its impressive CAGR of 7.34%. The campaign for generic drugs is likely to pick up steam now that the World Health Organization (WHO) has emphasized the significance of generic medications for achieving the objective of universal health coverage.
Pain Management Capture About 33% of Market Revenue Share
With a 33.10% market share, pain management emerges as the primary therapeutic area in Japan's pharmaceutical manufacturing industry. 34% of adults in Japan alone struggle with pain, and an alarming 10% of people are diagnosed with chronic pain for the first time every year. This expansion is a result of Japan's aging population. The need for the segment rises as people get older because of a variety of degenerative diseases, musculoskeletal problems, and other ailments that can all lead to chronic pain.
Pharmaceutical companies have increased their R&D spending on pain management as a result of realizing this demand. Over-the-counter painkillers, prescription pharmaceuticals, and even specialty drugs for disorders like neuropathic pain are all over the Japanese pharmaceutical manufacturing market.
Competitive Landscape
The business overview, financials, goods, and business tactics employed by the top corporations are covered in the competitive landscape of the Japanese pharmaceutical market. There are several significant firms in Japan's fiercely competitive pharmaceutical sector. A small number of significant firms control the industry under study in terms of market share. A few major players are actively acquiring other businesses and forming joint ventures with them in order to strengthen their market positions in the nation.
List of Prominent Players are:
• Abbott Laboratories
• AbbVie Inc.
• ACADIA Pharma
• Aenova Group
• Amgen
• Astellas Pharma Inc.
• AstraZeneca
• Bayer AG
• Biogen
• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
• Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
• Daiichi Sankyo
• Eli Lilly and Company
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
• GlaxoSmithKline plc
• Johnson & Johnson
• Merck & Co., Inc.
• Novartis AG
• Novo Nordisk
• Pfizer, Inc.
• Sanofi SA
• Takeda
• Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The Japan pharmaceutical manufacturing market segmentation focuses on Drug Type, Formulation, Route of Administration, Therapeutic Application, Manufacturing Facility, and Distribution Channel.
By Drug Type
• Branded Prescription Drugs
• Generic Prescription Drugs
• Over-The-Counter Drugs (OTC)
By Formulation
• Tablets
• Capsules
• Injectables
• Sprays
• Suspensions
• Powder
• Other Formulations
By Route of Administration
• Oral Medicine
• Topical Medicine
• Parenteral Medicine
• Inhalations
• Other Routes of Administration
By Therapeutic Application
• Cardiovascular Disease
• Pain
• Disease
• Cancer
• Respiratory Diseases
• Neurological Diseases
• Orthopedics
• Other Therapeutic Application
By Manufacturing Facility
• In-House Facility
• Outsourced facility
By Distribution Channel
• Retail Channel
• Non-retail
• Online Channel
