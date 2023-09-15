Automotive Electric HVAC Compressor Market to Generate a Revenue of US$ 56.3 Billion By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive electric HVAC compressor market revenue was US$ 10.51 billion in 2022 and is projected to generate a revenue of US$ 56.30 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.52% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The rapid development of electric vehicle (EV) technologies, technological advancement, environmental regulations, and efforts have all contributed to the impressive rise of the global automotive electric HVAC compressor market in recent years. The popularity of electric HVAC compressors in EVs is rising owing to their low energy consumption, dependability, and small size.
The global automotive electric HVAC compressor market is expanding as a result of governments around the world setting strict pollution reduction goals and providing incentives to encourage the use of electric cars (EVs). For instance, the regulations of the European Union set a target to cut the typical CO2 emissions for new cars by 15% by 2025 and 30% by 2030. By 2025, the Chinese government wants new energy vehicle (NEV) sales to account for 20% of all vehicle sales, up from about 5% in the current year.
A strong charging infrastructure is becoming necessary as the number of EVs on the road increases. The market for car electric HVAC compressors will benefit from this. For example, the Biden administration in the United States has suggested a plan to invest $174 billion in the EV sector, including the development of a national network of 500,000 charging stations by 2030. By 2025 and 2030, the European Commission wants to see at least 1 million and 3 million public charging stations installed across the continent. The need for electric HVAC compressors will rise owing to the growth of the charging infrastructure, which will encourage more people to purchase EVs.
Recent advancements suggest that these compressors will be used more frequently, largely due to their inherent benefits over conventional belt-driven compressors. Due to improved efficiency, a decrease in overall vehicle weight, and improved cooling capabilities, particularly during idle-stop phases, they have been experiencing a substantial increase in demand. Further fueling the automotive electric HVAC compressor market is the transition towards autonomous vehicles, which place a premium on passenger comfort. This has increased demand for more effective air-conditioning systems.
3-4 kw Cooling Capacity Attains 42% of Market Revenue Share
With a share of 42.02%, the 3–4 kw category dominates, and its popularity can be due to its appropriateness for several uses. The main benefactors of this cooling capacity are passenger automobiles and light commercial vehicles in particular since they offer effective temperature management while consuming the least amount of energy.
The demand for compressors within this cooling capacity range is further increased by the automobile industry's rising emphasis on energy efficiency as well as the popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles.
Hybrid Electric Vehicle Capture More Than 50% of Market Revenue Share
The hybrid vehicle market sector, which provides a balance between conventional internal combustion engines and electric drivetrains, has the highest market share, at 58.46%.
In the global automotive electric HVAC compressor market, consumers seeking to lessen their environmental effects without fully committing to electric vehicles will find them to be an appealing option due to their efficiency and reduced emissions when compared to purely combustion engine vehicles. Customers are increasingly favoring HEVs that promise higher fuel efficiency, especially in developed markets.
Asia Pacific Contributed About 57% of Market Revenue Share
In 2022, the Asia Pacific region accounted for 57% of the global automotive electric HVAC compressor market, which was primarily driven by factors such as the mass production of EVs, EV adoption incentives from the government, and an expanding charging infrastructure.
The breadth and variety of the Asia Pacific area, which includes developed nations like China, India, South Korea, and Japan as well as developing ones like ASEAN, can also be credited for the region's supremacy in the market. These nations have been at the forefront of EV adoption.
Particularly in China, the EV market has experienced impressive growth, with 57% of global EV sales occurring there in the first half of 2022, along with a startling 118% Y-O-Y growth. Given that China is the fastest-growing market in the area and that electric HVAC compressors are essential to maintaining passenger comfort in EVs, China is projected to continue to lead demand growth for these components.
Moreover, as people look for more affordable and ecologically friendly transportation options, the region's growing fuel prices have accelerated the trend toward electric vehicles. The demand for electric HVAC compressors in the Asia Pacific area is anticipated to increase as a result of this trend and benevolent government policies and incentives.
The demand for electric HVAC compressors will continue to be driven by the growing adoption of electric vehicles in the Asia Pacific region, which is backed by expanded charging infrastructure and supportive government regulations. The market is anticipated to grow significantly in these regions as EV sales and charging infrastructure continue to rise.
Top 4 Players Collectively Hold Around 40% of Revenue Share
The top four manufacturers of automobile electric HVAC compressors control nearly 40% of the market. The market leaders include Toyota Industries Corporation, Hanon Systems, Denso Corporation, and MAHLE Group. The competitive landscape of the industry is rising due to mergers and acquisitions, collaborations with local HVAC equipment manufacturers, and the establishment and maintenance of tie-ups with automakers.
