Insoluble Sulfur Market to Hit a Sales of $ 1,193.6 Million By 2031 | Asia Pacific to Contribute About 42.2% of Revenue
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global insoluble sulfur market is estimated to attain a size of US$ 1,193.6 million by 2031 from US$ 875.8 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Over the past few years, the insoluble sulfur market has been steadily evolving, and the outlook for the market's future looks promising. A continued need for insoluble sulfur is ensured by the rising popularity of high-performance tires, paired with a global shift toward sustainable transportation, which accounts for this encouraging rise. The rise in environmental consciousness is one important factor that has influenced current market patterns.
Since the bulk of rubber applications are used in the tire sector, there is significant growth in the global market. Additionally, there is a growing need for new tires due to the increase in on-road vehicles around the world. The manufacture of vehicles worldwide has increased during the past ten years. For instance, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, estimates that 85.4 million cars will be produced globally in 2022, up 5.7% from 2021. In the near future, these factors are likely to accelerate market expansion.
The tire industry's commitment to innovation highlights the market expansion even further. For instance, it is now crucial to develop tires that are more enduring, resilient, and environmentally friendly. The need for premium raw ingredients, including insoluble sulfur, has increased as tires have developed to offer higher fuel efficiency and longevity. Research from the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) in 2022 highlighted that the industry's change towards quality-focused production will result in fuel savings of up to 6% due to sustainable and efficient tires.
Environmental Regulations and Focus on Green Manufacturing: An Untapped Opportunities for the Market
Tire producers are being forced to adopt higher standards of production as governments throughout the world impose stricter regulations around waste reduction and sustainable mobility. In turn, this leads to an increase in demand for high-quality raw materials, such as insoluble sulfur.
Beyond regulatory frameworks, the environmental trend has a significant impact on consumer behavior and preferences. Global environmental concerns have an impact on modern consumers, who are showing a preference for durable, environmentally friendly items. A startling 30% of consumers worldwide showed a readiness to spend more for environmentally friendly tires, per a 2022 survey. Tire manufacturers are changing their production processes and selecting raw materials that follow green standards due to these demands. The insoluble sulfur market is shifting to produce and offer goods that are in line with this environmental movement.
REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals) laws, which were implemented by the European Union in 2018, have established a standard. These restrictions, which are intended to safeguard human health and the environment from potential threats brought on by chemicals, have a ripple impact on chemical-related businesses. Manufacturers and suppliers are now required to recognize and control the hazards associated with the drugs they produce and market in the EU, making them more accountable than before.
Regular Grade Insoluble Sulfur Attained More Than 50% of Market Revenue Share
Regular grade will hold more than 59% of the global market in 2022. This is due to the product's widespread use across all industries that make rubber compounds. Additionally, the standard-grade product, which is generally without any additive mixtures, is regarded as the primary form of insoluble sulfur in commerce.
All significant industry players make regular form, which is extensively utilized as a vulcanizing agent. However, if the material is not dangerous workers handling it at work are encouraged to take preliminary safety procedures, at least in accordance with EC standards.
Asia Pacific to Contribute About 42.2% of Market Revenue Share
The Asia Pacific region stands out with a dominant market share. The region held about 39.7% of the global market as of 2022, and predictions indicate that this share would climb even more, reaching 42.2% by 2031. Due to the region's healthy automotive sector, which is mostly spread across nations like China, India, Thailand, Japan, and South Korea, the region will continue to hold its top spot throughout the projection years.
Asia, which has long been a center for manufacturing, has established itself as a major player in the global auto sector. It is not surprising that the demand for insoluble sulfur in the area has increased given the close connection between tire manufacture, a major user of insoluble sulfur, and the automobile industry.
With 22,19,000 units produced in June 2023, China has become the world's largest auto market. In addition, India secured the fourth spot internationally in June 2023 with a production of over 143556 units. Japan consistently ranks among the top three auto-producing nations in the world and is home to automotive behemoths like Toyota, Honda, and Nissan. Given this massive scale of production, the need for high-quality tires is a logical outcome, raising insoluble sulfur demand in the area.
The area has a well-organized supply chain that guarantees consistent availability and delivery of raw materials, including insoluble sulfur, around the world due to a solid network of suppliers, producers, and consumers. As a result, the interconnection gives the region's market share an additional boost.
Competitive Landscape
Due to the existence of international companies, such as Nynas AB and Eastman Chemical Company, the market is extremely competitive. These multinational corporations' adoption of many process reforms owing to the increased market competition was followed by the introduction of new products, the patenting of innovations, and the growth of projects.
Market participants will need to be more aware of changing consumer preferences and a fluid regulatory environment in the upcoming years. In the upcoming years, innovations in the industry that improve product efficiency while minimizing environmental impact may become the key differentiator for companies.
