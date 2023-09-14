Outdoor Products Market to Witness a Growth Trajectory of 121.9 Bn By 2031 | Europe Contributed About 33% of Revenue
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 value was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟔𝟔.𝟑𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is projected to reach a size of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟐𝟏.𝟗𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕%
during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
Outdoor product market is witnessing a huge growth trajectory due to the rise in lifestyles that place a strong emphasis on health and well-being as well as the integration of technology. The market will increase owing to the rising demand for landscaping services and factors such as urbanization, disposable income, and infrastructural development. In 2022, millennials will account for 42% of the market share for outdoor activity participation, followed by Generation X at 30%.
The global upsurge in lifestyles that prioritize health and wellness is significantly driving the market growth. The growing interest in health and fitness has likewise boosted sales of outdoor goods that support this philosophy. Sports gear, outdoor clothing, and related accessories are expanding at a solid 5.8% annual rate. The impetus behind this development is predicted to continue, and estimates suggest that by 2025, the market value of health-focused outdoor items will reach a significant US$ 34.5 billion.
An important aspect driving the market's growth prospects is the rising popularity of outdoor leisure activities. Consumers are encouraged to participate in outdoor activities by various factors, including changing lifestyles and attitudes, demography, rising leisure spending, and the mental and physical health advantages of outdoor activities. In North America, 36% of individuals go camping at least once a year, and 40% of leisure vacation excursions involve it, according to a survey released by the North American Camping Club in April 2022.
The market has benefited greatly from developments in materials science and product design. The market valuation for tech-integrated outdoor products, which was an outstanding US$ 26.7 billion in 2022, is palpably indicative of this technological evolution and by 2030, it will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. For instance, the development of strong, lightweight materials has made it possible for equipment to be smaller and more portable. In addition, in 2022, the hiking equipment witnessed an increase in sales of 11%.
𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟒𝟓% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The online distribution channel has grown and generated about 45% of revenue share. In 2022, it witnessed an 8% growth rate, demonstrating the rising consumer preference for the convenience of online shopping and the accessibility of a greater variety of goods. Increased internet usage has created a market for online sales channels, which has been expanding over the past three to four years in nations including India, China, Canada, and Brazil.
According to a report by Astute Analytica, this shift toward online distribution is likely to continue as e-commerce platforms grow in popularity and outdoor product makers make greater use of digital marketing techniques. Wider alterations in consumer behavior are already beginning to be seen in online platforms, and the convenience of online purchasing will help the market grow even more. For instance, there are 2.64 billion digital purchasers worldwide as of 2023. This represents 33.3% of the world's population. According to projections, there will be 2.71 billion online buyers in 2024 and 2.77 billion in 2025.
𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟑𝟑% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
Europe has emerged as the leader in the outdoor products market, accounting for over 33% of global sales in 2022, or around US$ 2,188 million. The market is robust due to Europe's dominance, which is supported by a strong outdoor culture, large equipment spending, and well-known online shopping sites. The outdoor culture that is so popular in nations like Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland is also fueling the market growth in the region.
The rise in popularity of outdoor vacations, with the typical European family planning about 2.5 outdoor vacations annually, has an impact on the growth in spending. For instance, a family in Europe who frequently travels outside spends about US$ 800 per year on outdoor equipment, such as camping gear, hiking supplies, fishing gear, and other outdoor essentials.
European consumers have been drawn to online shopping due to its convenience, wide selection of goods, and affordable prices. Online sales have also boosted this sector, with 42% of outdoor equipment purchases in the area in 2022 coming from well-known websites like Amazon, Decathlon, and Go Outdoors.
These patterns and statistical data provide a thorough understanding of the dynamics influencing the outdoor products market in these key regions, reflecting both the mature Europe market.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨
The North Face, Columbia, and Patagonia collectively hold a sizable portion of the market share, demonstrating the market's competitive nature. Given the dominance of the established brands and their substantial capital requirements, the threat posed by new competitors is limited.
According to a study of the global outdoor products industry, suppliers have a moderate amount of negotiating power because there are many different sources for their raw materials. The bargaining power of BA purchasers is average; they have a range of options, but brand loyalty matters. Due to product differentiation and brand positioning, there is little threat from alternatives, and competitive rivalry is considerable.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞
• Big Agnes
• Cabela's Inc
• Cascade Designs
• Eureka!
• GCI Outdoor
• Kelty
• Marmot Mountain LLC
• Mountain Hardwear
• Sierra Designs
• Other Prominent players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
• Equipment Type
• Apparels
o Jackets
o Footwear
o Base Layer
o Tops
• Accessories
o Bags & Packs
o Water Purifiers
o Gloves
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Tents and Tarps
o Tents
o Sunshades
o Tarps
o Shelters
• Tables and Chairs
o Tables
o Chair/Benches
o Others
• Cooking Utensils and Tableware
o Cookers
o Dutch Ovens
o Cooking Tools
o Tableware
• Shrubs and Cots
o Sleeping Bags
o Shrugs
o Mats
o Air beds
o Others
• Coolers and Jugs
o Bottles
o Jugs
o Cooler Boxes
o Coolants
• Stoves and Fuels
o Stove Supplies
o Burners
o Smoking and Smoker Equipment
o Torches/Firestarters
• Lighting
o Lanterns and Lantern Supplies
o Headlamps
o Handheld lights
• Field Gear
o Carry Carts
o Gas Lighters
o Portable Ashtrays
o Stoves
o Heaters
o Map Measures
o Others
• Climbing Equipment
o Trekking GPS
o Helmets
o Trekking Poles
• Other Outdoor Equipment
o Blankets
o Insect and Insecticidal Supplies
o Portable Toilets
o Showers
o Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Online
o eMarketplaces
o Brand Website
• Offline
o Supermarket/ Hypermarket
o Hardware Stores
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
• 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Australia & New Zealand
o Rest of APAC
• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (𝐌𝐄𝐀)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
