DataArt Launches ettyq: A Creative Design Agency with a Transformative, Product-Driven Approach

NEW YORK, US, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: DataArt is pleased to introduce ettyq, a dynamic creative design agency focused on revolutionizing businesses through design thinking and results-driven strategies.

WHY: In today's competitive landscape, where consumer demands for exceptional customer experience are paramount, ettyq will play a crucial role in business success and delivering end-to-end creative solutions.

WHO: Clients stand to gain a transformative approach to design that combines innovative creativity with rapid, impactful outcomes.

DataArt, a global software engineering firm, is proud to announce the launch of ettyq, a dedicated creative design agency committed to helping businesses transform through innovative design thinking and a product-driven approach.

In an era where client loyalty is determined by the quality of customer experience, DataArt recognizes the critical role that design plays in shaping the success of businesses. ettyq embodies DataArt's commitment to providing comprehensive creative solutions that encompass every aspect of the design journey, from design strategy to implementation in every touchpoint to ongoing, continuous improvement.

One of ettyq’s key differentiators is its unwavering focus on speed and quality. The agency is all about action, progress, and creative ideation from day one, as it boasts a highly motivated team renowned for delivering exceptional results swiftly.

Ed Khristus, Managing Partner at ettyq, said: “ettyq represents a pivotal addition to DataArt’s portfolio, and we're excited to provide our clients with a transformative design approach that seamlessly integrates cutting-edge creativity with a steadfast commitment to delivering swift and impactful results”.

Anastasia Rezhepp, Head of Design Studio at DataArt added: “We are thrilled about the launch of ettyq and the tremendous opportunities it will bring to our clients. With ettyq's innovative design approach, we anticipate a seamless integration of their creativity into our projects, helping us create a consistent visual language across all touchpoints. This collaboration further strengthens our UX/UI services, ensuring not only visually appealing designs but also an exceptional user experience that resonates with our clients' target audiences.”

Transforming Businesses with Design-Driven Solutions

ettyq's design-first approach ensures every interaction aligns with the client’s brand identity, from digital platforms to tangible assets. Its comprehensive Method seamlessly integrates a company's essence, business dynamics, and digital presence:

- Design Transformation: The collaborative process with clients encompasses strategy development, visual element refinement, optimization of product conversions, and meticulous preparation of event materials.

- Design Thinking Guidance: The adept management of customer perception is guided by a consistent design language, promoting adaptability across various interactions.

- Product-Centric Philosophy: Embracing an iterative, feedback-driven approach, the collaboration achieves growth driven by product excellence, underpinned by established methodologies and quantifiable results.

- Creativity Meets Business: The focus remains on the delivery of purpose-driven work, with a clear goal of enhancing both business performance and the overall customer experience.

Current DataArt customers and new ettyq clients alike are already taking advantage of this unique blend of creative services to elevate their brand's narrative and stand out in a crowded market.

###

About ettyq

ettyq is a creative design agency that transforms businesses through design thinking and a product-driven approach. The word 'ettyq' represents the fusion of two essential design elements — ethics and aesthetics. The aesthetic qualities of art, design and other human expression are not purely subjective but rather reflect deeper ethical values and beliefs.

Our mission: to bring aesthetics into every customer-business interaction.

Our objective: unify and elevate your communications by embedding a consistent visual language across every touchpoint.

The design-driven approach ensures that every interaction your customers have, from digital platforms to physical assets, resonates with your brand narrative. By leveraging design thinking, a product-centric ethos and our Method, we craft experiences. We believe in the power of design to beautify, differentiate, and add tangible value.

www.ettyq.com

About DataArt

Founded in 1997, DataArt is a global software engineering firm that has continually evolved to become the trusted technology partner of market leaders. Led by our people-first principle, our world-class team designs and engineers data-driven, cloud-native solutions to create immediate and enduring business value. Through our 20+ domain-specific Labs dedicated to R&D and strategic innovation, we work together with our clients as partners for progress to ensure they stay on the leading edge.

Headquartered in New York City, DataArt is comprised of 5,700+ professionals across 20+ locations in the US, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, with clients including major global brands like Unilever, Priceline, Ocado Technology, and Flutter Entertainment. Recognized as a 2023 Newsweek Most Loved Global Workplace and 12 times as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company, we are proud of our reputation as a great place to work and partner to work with.

www.dataart.com