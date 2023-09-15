AesirX Transforms Data Privacy and Marketing with AesirX Shield of Privacy on Concordium Layer 1 Blockchain

Secure, Compliant, and User-Focused: Discover the Future of Digital Marketing with AesirX Shield of Privacy and Concordium Layer 1 Blockchain

We firmly believe that individuals' freedom rights include the fundamental right to control their own data!” — Lars Seier Christensen

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AesirX, the global leader in privacy-centric digital marketing solutions, is excited to unveil its latest groundbreaking innovation: the AesirX Shield of Privacy on Concordium, a leading layer 1 blockchain built for compliance and privacy. This pioneering solution revolutionizes data privacy and user control, empowering businesses to comply with regulations while enhancing marketing effectiveness and customer experiences.

"We firmly believe that individuals' freedom rights include the fundamental right to control their own data. The synergy of Concordium's zero-knowledge technology and privacy-preserving ID with AesirX Shield of Privacy and AesirX Analytics is the cornerstone of future data ownership," explained Lars Seier Christensen, Founder of Concordium.

AesirX Shield of Privacy's decentralized consent based on Concordium technology, launched in early August 2023, equips website administrators with profound insights into user behavior, revolutionizing advertising and sales strategies. Simultaneously, end users benefit from data ownership and control, fostering a safer and more secure web browsing experience.

"We recognize the paramount importance of user privacy and the complexities businesses face in navigating data protection rights. Our AesirX Shield of Privacy on Concordium's layer 1 blockchain ushers in a new era of trust, returning power to users while driving marketing success," said Ronni K Gothard Christiansen, Creator of AesirX.

In partnership with Concordium, a leading layer 1 blockchain built for compliance and privacy, AesirX's Shield of Privacy is now live on Concordium MainNet. This integration ensures data processing solely with customer consent, achieving full compliance with regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The collaboration with Concordium further strengthens the security and privacy aspects of AesirX's blockchain-based solutions.

AesirX is committed to democratizing marketing tools by providing users with unparalleled value. Anyone can sign up for a free Shield of Privacy account at https://shield.aesirx.io, and any business or organization can download AesirX Analytics for free at https://analytics.aesirx.io.

About the Partnership:

The collaboration between AesirX and Concordium brings together the privacy-enhancing capabilities of Concordium's blockchain with AesirX's Shield of Privacy, setting new standards for data ownership and online marketing integrity.

About AesirX:

AesirX is a global pioneer in privacy-centric and value-oriented digital marketing solutions. With a commitment to data protection and user privacy, AesirX enables businesses and website owners to achieve marketing success while respecting customer rights.

About Concordium:

Concordium is a permission-less green layer 1, a science-backed blockchain that balances privacy with accountability through its ID layer and Zero-knowledge proofs. Creating trust with ID is key to scaling businesses. Concordium provides a fast, secure, and high-scale blockchain platform that makes building use cases and using dApps easy. Concordium differs by having verified ID and instant finality with high throughput and low transaction fees pegged to FIAT. With leadership from Fortune 500 companies, Volvo, IKEA, Credit Suisse, Uber, and successful Fintech platforms, the team is scaling the chain to its extensive network of the world's biggest enterprises. For more information: concordium.com.