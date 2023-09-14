Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Companies

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Global Market Report for 2023, presented by The Business Research Company, serves as an extensive information source covering all aspects of the gasoline direct injection (GDI) device market. As per TBRC's gasoline direct injection (GDI) device market size, the market's forecast is projected to reach $12.27 billion by 2027, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%.

The growth in the gasoline direct injection (GDI) device market can be attributed to the increasing manufacturing and sales of automobiles. The Europe region is anticipated to dominate the gasoline direct injection (GDI) device market share. Key players in the market include Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Denso Corporation, Continental AG, and Eaton Corporation.

Trending Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Market Trend

A notable trend in the gasoline direct injection (GDI) device market is the adoption of advanced technologies. Leading companies in the gasoline direct injection (GDI) device market are actively embracing innovative technologies to bolster their market position.

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Market Segments

• By Product Type: Four-cylinder GDI, Six-cylinder GDI, Other Products

• By Component: Fuel Injectors, Electronic Control Units, Sensors, Fuel Pumps

• By Operating Mode: Stratified mode, Homogenous mode

• By Application: Passenger Cars (PC), Commercial Vehicles (CV)

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A gasoline direct injection (GDI) device is a fuel injection system utilized in advanced two-stroke and four-stroke gasoline-powered engines to directly inject gasoline into the combustion chambers.

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The gasoline direct injection (GDI) device market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

