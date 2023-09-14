Early Childhood Education: Building a solid foundation for a better future

They learn and develop best through play, hands-on experiences, and positive interactions with educators and other children. Research says that the early years of life are crucial for brain development and should be treated as a window of opportunity for learning. The early childhood years are a time of great discovery and a good head start can lead to a happy and successful adulthood.

Early childhood education teaches children several skills that are the building blocks for social and emotional development.

Research says that the early years of life are crucial for brain development and should be treated as a window of opportunity for learning. At this time in your child’s life, the brain is growing rapidly and new neural pathways are being formed to support learning.

Hence, children need to be exposed to a stimulating environment. They learn and develop best through play, hands-on experiences, and positive interactions with educators and other children.

Enhances social skills

Early childhood education teaches children several skills that are the building blocks for social and emotional development. These include learning to take turns with their peers, engaging in cooperative play, and solving conflicts.

As they grow into school-aged children, they are increasingly aware of how their actions affect others. As a result, they are more likely to have positive relationships with teachers and peers at school and less likely to engage in activities such as bullying.

Fosters independence

For most children, participating in early childhood education is their first step toward independence. Spending time away from the family allows children to gain self-confidence and discover who they are as individuals.

When children are given the opportunity to explore the environment at their own pace, they learn to explore, try new things, make their own choices, and develop self-regulation skills. The ability to follow directions, stay focused on a task, and think for themselves are all crucial skills that build on each other in young children.

Sparks curiosity

Children have an innate curiosity about the world around them. It’s important to invest in early education that fosters their curiosity by giving them opportunities to learn about how things work, what they do, and why they are the way they are. This sparks children’s interest in their environment while helping them discover their interests and passions.

Children learn best when their curiosity is encouraged. The more curious children are, the more likely they are to delve deeply into their interests and develop a lifelong love for learning.

Develops self-esteem

Having a strong sense of well-being is vital for every child. It gives them the confidence, optimism, and self-esteem that enables them to explore their talents, skills, and interests.

Children who are raised in an environment of love and mutual respect are more likely to trust others and learn how to manage their emotions. Positive relationships with teachers and peers can foster a sense of self-worth that allows children to approach problems and situations with confidence.

Maple Leaf Kingsley International School – Enriching Your Child’s World

The early childhood years are a time of great discovery and a good head start can lead to a happy and successful adulthood. At MLKIS, we believe that building a nurturing community around the child helps them become more integrated, confident, and happy within the school environment.

Our Early Years Department aims to foster a positive sense of self and respect for others in all of our children. By providing a safe and supportive environment, each child is encouraged to pursue their own interests, at their own pace.

Our Early Years Programme allows children to develop their fullest potential by creating an environment where differences are recognised, understood, and appreciated.

We are committed to the all-round development of children through Activities both indoor and outdoor activities, using various areas and resources to provide a holistic learning experience.

Our 7 main areas of learning and development include Personal, Communication and Language, Physical, Literacy, Mathematics, Understanding the world, and Expressive Art and design.

The early years are vital because they lay the foundation for later life: the right support during these years can make all the difference to a child’s future achievements.