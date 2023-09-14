WASHINGTON D.C. EVENT MADE SAFER BY MERIDIAN

MOBILE BARRIERS HAILED AS ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY

Having huge dump trucks blocking the streets and their engines idling all day, they are an environmental issue, as well as having someone sitting in the truck, that’s a human resource issue.” — Kristen Barden, Adams Morgan Partnership BID

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The debut of the Archer 1200 mobile barriers at this year's Adams Morgan Day event garnered widespread acclaim from attendees and event organizers alike.

With thousands of pedestrians participating in the D.C. area's longest running and most celebrated multicultural festival, Meridian Rapid Defense Group formulated a security strategy that allowed event planners to replace the bulky trucks, buses, and police vehicles that had previously been used to block intersections.

Kristen Barden from the Adams Morgan Partnership BID commented, “I think safety is on people’s minds and we have heard from a whole lot of people that they don’t want to see a huge police presence. And as for the alternative to the barriers, having huge dump trucks blocking the streets and their engines idling all day, they are an environmental issue, as well as having someone sitting in the truck, that’s a human resource issue.”

The Archer 1200 Barriers, despite their 700-pound weight and capacity to halt moving vehicles, are remarkably mobile, requiring just one person to wheel them into position. They have become a common sight at crowded events across the United States and are frequently deployed at venues like Audi Field for soccer and XFL games in the D.C. area.

Peter Whitford, CEO of Meridian Rapid Defense Group, emphasized, "We designed these barriers to ensure that event attendees can easily move between them without hindrance. This is a significant improvement compared to the past when long concrete and water barriers, along with heavy vehicles, obstructed the event entrances. Considering recent tragedies involving vehicles driving into crowds, prioritizing event safety is imperative for event planners."

Washington D.C. has acquired three drop deck trailers and 24 Archer 1200 Barriers from Meridian for use at various future events and parades.

Brian Kavanagh representing the Adams Morgan Community Alliance told NBC News 4 his group is enthusiastic about the decision to acquire and utilize the barriers for Adams Morgan Day. “We think it’s a huge win for everybody. And compared to all the security set ups in the past. Its more attractive and looks a lot less like an accident scene and more like a festival.”

The Adams Morgan Day Festival showcased numerous highlights, including the transformation of the Dance Plaza through the Dance, Dance, r(E)volution project, a celebration of local and international cultures, a diverse array of local performances, specialty vendors, a vibrant music stage, and a children's fair.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier or beam gate visit www.meridian-barrier.com