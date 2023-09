The Horror Writers Association Announces 2023 Winners of Scholarships and Grants

HWA Scholarships Logo Horror Writers Association Logo

14 Winners of Grants, Endowments, and Scholarships Awarded in 2023

We extend our sincere congratulations to the esteemed recipients of this year's scholarships and grants. The roster showcases an impressive array of exceptional talent. We wish them enduring success.” — HWA President John Lawson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Horror Writers Association (HWA) offers a variety of scholarships and grants to assist writers looking to pursue a career as a writer of horror fiction, nonfiction, or poetry. The nonprofit membership organization also provides an endowment program for libraries looking to expand their young adult reading programs. This year, the HWA awarded 14 scholarships, grants, and endowments. The Horror Writer's Association would like to thank everyone who applied for scholarships in 2023. The initiative of applicants makes it possible to provide these invaluable opportunities to connect, learn, grow, and imagine what might be next for the genre.Whether it’s a haunting novel or a groundbreaking thesis, a riveting collection of poetry or a jaw-dropping new script, the horror writers of the world have been busy. These scholarships provide more than just money; they provide the chance for the winners to learn from the best, mature as creators, and infuse our world with art like only they can make. We are beyond stoked to announce this year’s scholarship recipients. We hope you will join us in commending their achievements.Recipients of HWA scholarships, grants, and endowments 2023 include:HWA ScholarshipNikki BlakelyNikki Lynn Blakely lives in the San Francisco Bay Area, and enjoys crafting stories that evoke smiles, tears, laughter, the occasional eye roll, and sometimes even a scream. Her work has appeared in Sundial Magazine, Bright Flash Literary Review, Luna Station Quarterly, the Centifictionist, Writers Resist, Little Old Lady Comedy, in the following anthologies: Between the Covers, 72 Hours of Insanity V9 (Writer Games), Dim and Flaring Lamps, and the podcasts Tall-Tell TV, and The Gallery of Curiosities (2/24)Mary Shelley ScholarshipHyten DavidsonHyten Davidson is a writer and actor based in NYC. Her screenplays have won multiple awards, including the L.A International Horror Film Festival, and her short film The West Virginian Starfish took home the Best Short Film award at last year's Long Island Film Expo. Her short fiction has been published in The Maine Review, Landlocked Magazine, Rock Salt Journal, and New Reader Magazine. Most recently, Hyten's horror audio drama Come to Mama premiered on the latest season of the NoSleep Podcast.Rocky Wood Memorial ScholarshipElizabeth LeproElizabeth Lepro is a New York-based writer and MFA candidate at Hunter College. Her reporting has been published in various outlets in the U.S. and Egypt. Her Substack newsletter, Food for the Worm, is a series of essays about horror films and humanity. Through it, she explores the weird, wicked, and whatever it is that goes bump in the night.Diversity GrantsJustin Carlos AlcalaJustin Carlos Alcala is an award-winning American novelist & short story writer. His works aremost notable for their appearance in Publisher’s Weekly, the SLF Foundation Awards, and theUniversity of British Columbia project archives. Justin is a folklore fanatic, history nerd, tabletopgamer, and time traveler. Alcala’s thirty plus short stories, novellas, and novels can be found inanthologies, magazines, journals, and commercial publications. He currently resides with hisdark queen, Mallory, their hex-witch daughter, Lily, changeling son, Ronan, goblin-baby, Asher,and hound of Ragnarök, Fenrir in Bigfoot’s domain. Where his mind might be is anyone’sguess.Pronouns: he/himAgatha AndrewsAgatha Andrews is a writer that haunts old Texas cemeteries, and lurks in libraries andbookstores. Her words have appeared in Austin Monthly Magazine, and anthologies with BrigidsGate Press and Ghost Orchid Press. She is also the host of the She Wore Black Podcast.Pronouns: she/herNadira JamersonNadira Jamerson (she/her) is a journalist and horror/fantasy writer from Pasadena, California.Her work primarily focuses on the Black queer woman’s perspective, mental health, and healinggenerational trauma. You can read her latest novel and other works on her website.Pronouns: she/herWebsite: nadiraxrene.comInstagram handle: @nadiraxreneBridgette JohnsonBridgette Johnson is a writer of horror for middle grade, young adult, and adult audiences. Hershort story “Copperhead Holler” was published in Appalachia Bare. They love attending fanconventions and hiking their own section of spooky woods.Pronouns: she/theyMara Adanto-KeledeiMara Adanto-Keledei is a Mexican-Korean-American bookseller focusing on racial horror andthe Gothic. They recently returned to academia and this summer attended ManchesterMetropolitan University’s International Gothic Summer School. Previously a designer for theaterand haunted houses, their experience informs their current writing. Mara can often be foundrunning around at book festivals or trying new soups. They dream of someday building their ownCastle of Otranto-themed haunt.Pronouns: they/themLeanbh PearsonLeanbh Pearson lives on Ngunnawal Country in Canberra, Australia. An award-winningLGBTQI and disability author of horror and dark fantasy, her writing is inspired by folklore,fairytales, myth, history and climate. She's judged the Australian Shadows Awards, AurealisAwards, an invited panelist and member of the AHWA, CSFG, Australian Fairytale Society,British Fantasy Society, HWA and SFWA. Leanbh has been awarded AHWA and HWAmentorships, nominated for the Ditmar Awards and winner of AHWA Robert N StephensonFlash Fiction Story Competition. Leanbh's alter-ego is an academic in archaeology, evolutionand prehistory.Pronouns: she/herMarcie RendonMarcie Rendon is White Earth Ojibwe. She was listed in Oprah’s 2020 list of 31 NativeAmerican Author’s to read and received Minnesota’s 2020 McKnight Distinguished ArtistAward. Rendon's Cash Blackbear crime novels have received prestigious recognition. “SinisterGraves” was a Minnesota Book Award Finalist 2022. Her short story, “Wingless”, is in thehighly touted Never Whistle At Night anthology, edited by Shane Hawk and Theodore VanAlst. Forthcoming work includes Anishinaabe Songs for the New Milliniuem (poetry); WhereThey Last Saw Her (crime); Stitches of Tradition (picture book); book 4 Cash, and of course,more horror.Pronouns: she/herFadairo Tesleem (TPC vi) is a Nigerian poet and a member of The Poetic Collective. He wason the shortlist for 2022’s Spectrum Poetry Contest, Abubakar Gimba’s Prize for Nonfiction(2023) & Africa Teen Writers’ Award (poetry category). His poems are published in The B’KMagazine, Geez Magazine, Dillydoun Review, Protean Poetry, Kreative Diadem, ConsequenceForum, & host of other publications. Tesleem is an alumnus of the Olongo Africa Poetryworkshop & SpriNG Writers’ Fellowship.Phoebe A. XavierPhoebe A. Xavier is a writer, 46 years of age, plus the co-founder & editor-in-chief of the Indiecomic book brand 123GO! Publications. She is a trans woman somewhere in the US of A whoalso dabbles in stand up comedy, hip-hop and amateur smut. Her first book “SuperliminalLatency“ was launched in 2023. She has attained comfort in feeling the ballast of an iron oxenbalancing on a hundred foot pole.Pronouns: Jobu/TupakiYoung Adults Write Now EndowmentSomerset Public Library—Somerset, MAHorror is Lit!, administered by Marybeth Rua-Larsen, Head of ReferenceThe Westport Library—Westport, CTStoryFest, administered by Alex Giannini, Associate Director Programs & EventsFor more information about our scholarship program, please visit our scholarship website About the Horror Writers Association:The Horror Writers Association (HWA) is a 501c3 non-profit organization founded in 1985 to promote dark literature and its creators. It hosts the prestigious Bram Stoker Awardsand offers public resources on horror, including market listings, writing tips, and more. Founded in the late 1980s, the HWA is the oldest and most respected professional organization for creators of dark literature. The HWA hosts an annual professional conference, StokerCon. HWA is also dedicated to recognizing and promoting diversity in the horror genre and practices a strict anti-harassment policy at all of its events. For more information about the Horror Writers Association and the Bram Stoker Awardsplease visit: thebramstokerawards.com