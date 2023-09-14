“Steps to the Father” by Vince Blaize is an insightful narrative that uplifts souls
Discover biblical characters who inspire to try to restore damaged relationships
The more we apply ourselves to the Word of God, the more significant we become to the kingdom and to his work.”CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Steps to the Father: Walking with God” by Vince Blaize is a religious masterpiece that discusses how spiritual contemplation and meditation may help readers become conscious of how they think and the underlying points that foster undesired behavior.
— excerpt from the book
Anointed speaker, counselor, and Bible expositor Vince Blaize is known for teaching a relationship-oriented gospel in the hope of making a difference in the lives of his readers. He explains the word simply, but Heaven’s support gives him authority, inspiring and strengthening audiences everywhere to rise to the occasion of their divine visitation while evaluating the quality of life they are living in God’s presence.
Vince migrated to the United States from the Commonwealth of Dominica in 1989. He lives with his lovely wife Tania and their two sons, Matthew and Stephen, in the Garden State of New Jersey.
He pursued his educational passion in theology and psychology at Cornerstone University and earned an MA degree in 2004. He obtained additional certification as a licensed clinical pastoral counselor with the National Christian Counselors Association. He has mentored, coached, and counseled hundreds of Christians during his service to the body of Christ. He served as a youth pastor for five years at the Abiding Presence in the Bronx, New York.
Blaize includes scriptural references throughout the book, and his well-written chapters maintain the reader's attention. Readers will come across some of the most important chapters from the Bible, and it is recommended that they focus on these texts to get rid of their own troubles. Blaize encourages his readers to have strength, bravery, and the desire to live a decent life by explaining the meaning of each of these verses.
The book was acclaimed by Jennifer Hummer of the US Review of Books, saying that “In his book, Blaize offers his readers great insight into Christianity and the word of God. The author organizes his book thoughtfully, breaking down each chapter to discuss such issues as how to realize the significance of God, the consequences of living a life without religion, and how to use prayer for rededication to God.”
Vince Blaize, in partnership with ARP, participated in the Book Signing Event of the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books (LATFOB) at the University of Southern California. The Los Angeles Times held its much-awaited annual Festival of Books on April 22-23, 2023.
The book was displayed during the 2023 Bologna Children’s Book Fair. The said book fair is an industry-leading event that has succeeded in bringing together a unique and diverse global audience thanks to 60-year experience. The event was held on March 6-9, 2023, at Bologna, Italy.
The author was also interviewed by Benji Cole of the People of Distinction network. They discussed the author’s message and inspiration for writing this inspirational book. Watch the interview here: https://youtu.be/V7lncirHC9U.
People of Distinction is one of the most extensive and wide-ranging radio shows in the United States. Hosted by Benji Cole and Al Cole from CBS Radio, People of Distinction is the right fit for authors who want to increase their exposure to readers. The radio program airs on Apple’s iTunes Radio Network (Professional News/Talk), featuring CBS Radio, Fox News, NPR, and C-Span.
