Local Carpet Repair & Cleaning Company proudly announces its successful participation in The Experience Trade Show
Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning gains valuable knowledge, engages in dynamic networking, and gains fresh ideas at The Experience.PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning, a leading carpet repair company in Phoenix, AZ attended the event which took place from Sept. 6th to 8th, 2023 at Ceasars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. The Experience Convention & Trade Show is an industry-leading event that highlights cutting-edge cleaning, restoration, and remediation processes, products, and procedures. The Experience is renowned for bringing together industry professionals, experts, and companies from across the country to showcase their services, exchange knowledge, and explore the latest innovations in the cleaning and restoration industry. Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning seized the opportunity to participate by networking with industry peers and staying at the forefront of industry advancements.
Robert Atlas, the owner of Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, saying, "I am truly exhilarated by the dynamic energy and wealth of insights I encountered at The Experience trade show. Connecting with industry leaders, witnessing groundbreaking innovations, and sharing experiences with like-minded professionals have not only ignited my passion but also reaffirmed our commitment to excellence. The trade show was not just an event; it was a catalyst for inspiration and growth, propelling us to new heights in our pursuit of innovation and customer satisfaction."
Free, over-the-phone estimates are available for all of Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning services. They can be contacted at (602) 688-4186 and are located at 115 W. Beautiful Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85041. You can also schedule at their website which has a convenient online form. When homeowners and commercial property owners utilize these services with a trusted company like Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning, they will save themselves undue stress, time, and cost.
About Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning: Owned by Robert Atlas, Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning has more than thirty years of experience in homeowner and commercial property carpet care. This company maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is an approved vendor through Angie’s List, Rosie on the House, Home Advisor, and To Fix It!
Robert Atlas
Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning
+1 602-688-4186
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other