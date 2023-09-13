Rutland Barracks / Tractor-Trailer Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B4005578
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St. Clair
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On September 11, 2023, at approximately 0030 hours
STREET: US Route 4
TOWN: Mendon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Gateway Ct
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Khalif Coleman
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner
VEHICLE MODEL: Cascadia
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 11, 2023, at approximately 0030 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, responded to a tractor-trailer crash on US RT 4 near Gateway Ct, in the Town of Mendon. Investigation revealed the operator, Khalif Coleman, was operating Vehicle #1, traveling eastbound on US RT 4. Coleman advised he fell asleep, ultimately driving off the roadway. Vehicle #1 exited the roadway off the eastbound shoulder, where it came to a position of uncontrolled rest on its side.
Vermont State Police were assisted by Vermont DMV Enforcement and the Rutland City Fire Department.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending investigation