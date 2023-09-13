Rutland Barracks / Tractor-Trailer Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B4005578

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St. Clair

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On September 11, 2023, at approximately 0030 hours

STREET: US Route 4

TOWN: Mendon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Gateway Ct

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Khalif Coleman

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: Cascadia

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On September 11, 2023, at approximately 0030 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, responded to a tractor-trailer crash on US RT 4 near Gateway Ct, in the Town of Mendon. Investigation revealed the operator, Khalif Coleman, was operating Vehicle #1, traveling eastbound on US RT 4. Coleman advised he fell asleep, ultimately driving off the roadway. Vehicle #1 exited the roadway off the eastbound shoulder, where it came to a position of uncontrolled rest on its side.

Vermont State Police were assisted by Vermont DMV Enforcement and the Rutland City Fire Department.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending investigation