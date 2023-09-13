Sylvie Beljanski, Renowned Author, Triumphs as the Winner of the 2023 Inspiration Women Award for Exceptional Leadership

Sylvie Beljanski

"We are thrilled to highlight Sylvie Beljanski with this award." ~Aurora DeRose

The annual award recognizes the best in female leadership at a time in which the spotlight is more important than ever. ” — Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst a sea of outstanding nominees, Sylvie Beljanski, renowned author, emerges as the victor of the esteemed 2023 Inspiration Women Award, celebrating her remarkable prowess in leadership and innovation. This accolade, presented annually, spotlights the zenith of female leadership, especially pertinent during a time when their influence holds unprecedented significance.

Co-creator of the award, Aurora DeRose, underscores its import by stating, "The annual award recognizes the best in female leadership at a time in which the spotlight is more important than ever."

Open to exemplary women from all corners of the United States, the Inspiration Women Award serves as a testament to women's power and determination in reshaping industries, communities, and the world. Sylvie Beljanski embodies this spirit, having demonstrated an unwavering commitment to effecting positive change through her innovative leadership.

The award underscores Beljanski's dedication has sparked paradigm shifts and ignited transformative progress within management. Her journey reflects her achievements and the inspiration she imparts to countless others, aiming to overcome barriers and aspire to greatness.

In Beljanski's words, "Receiving the 2023 Inspiration Women Award is an incredible honor that speaks to the potential of women's leadership. Every achievement is a testament to the collective effort of the teams I've had the privilege to lead. Together, we've shown that barriers are meant to be surmounted, and glass ceilings are meant to be shattered."

The award promises to be a momentous occasion uniting luminaries, supporters, and advocates fervently devoted to the cause of female leadership and empowerment. Beyond recognizing Beljanski's accomplishments, this award will amplify the voices of countless women whose grand and subtle contributions are shaping the course of history.

The Best of Los Angeles Award, as the driving force behind the Inspiration Women Award, extends warm congratulations to Beljanski on her remarkable achievement. Through this recognition, she takes her place among luminaries and kindles a beacon of inspiration for aspiring leaders.

Her award-winning novel, Winning The War On Cancer: The Epic Journey Towards a Natural Cure, revolutionizes the difficult process of finding a reliable, inexpensive treatment, prevention, and cure for eliminating malignant cells naturally. Decades after former President Nixon declared the “war on cancer,” scientists are still baffled by the cause and solution to a disease that has claimed the lives of millions of people.

In her ground-breaking book, Beljanski illustrates how cancer research turned into a billion-dollar business and how the medical and scientific establishment will go to almost any length to try to stop innovation and treatment with natural unpatentable remedies. According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases were being diagnosed in 2022, and 609,360 people will succumb in the same year. "With established science's inability to find a remedy, the public is seeking natural treatments that are safe and reasonably priced," says Sylvie Beljanski.

Winning the War on Cancer, The Epic Journey Towards a Natural Cure goes beyond the usual low-toxin advice. It shares beating and preventing cancer at the DNA level based on the research of scientist Dr. Mirko Beljanski and offers a unique combination of a personal story and details on the suppression of holistic cancer (and other disease) therapies.

100% of the author's proceeds from "Winning The War On Cancer" will be donated to The Beljanski Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, to help fund anticancer research to cure cancer the natural way.

Visit this link to buy the book: https://www.beljanski.org/product/winning-the-war-on-cancer/

For more information about the Beljanski Foundation, go here: https://www.beljanski.org/

To learn more about Sylvie or her best-selling book, visit her website: https://sylviebeljanski.com/