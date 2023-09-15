Breaking Beauty News: Exclusive Webinar on Pigment Perfection by Quantum PMU

Quantum PMU Brand Event Details PMU Webinar Panelists

UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovation is essential in the permanent makeup industry. Quantum PMU Colors realizes this and will conduct a webinar that seeks to redefine how permanent makeup and micropigmentation are perceived, as well as provide timely information from three leading influencers at the forefront of the permanent makeup and micropigmentation industry. The "Webinar on Pigment Perfection" webinar will be held on October 4, 2023, at 11:00 AM PST / 2:00 PM EST. Click HERE to register!

Unveiling the PMU Artists:

Shareen Malik Adair: Unraveling the Science and Techniques of Permanent Makeup

Shareen Malik Adair, a prominent figure in the world of beauty, will take center stage as she unveils the intricate science and artistry behind permanent makeup. Attendees will have the opportunity to delve deep into the techniques, the latest innovations, and the secrets that ensure permanent makeup endures for a long time.

Seif Sidky: Unraveling the Enigma of Scalp Micropigmentation

Seif Sidky will delve into scalp micropigmentation and his well-acclaimed approach. Seif will shed light on how his technique can enhance a person's confidence and deliver impressive results for clients seeking a more refined hairline.

Carly Browness: Perfecting Permanent Lip Makeup

Carly Browness, a renowned expert in the field of permanent makeup, will share secrets of how to achieve the best results for lips. Carly will guide viewers through the nuances of permanent lip makeup. Discover essential topics, such as color selection, enhancement techniques, and attaining a natural, youthful look that stands the test of time.

What Awaits Viewers:

This webinar offers valuable insights and promises to be an informative experience for both beauty enthusiasts and professionals. Here's what viewers can expect:

● Gain valuable insights from industry experts.

● Participate in interactive Q&A sessions with our panel of experts to have questions answered.

● Discover exclusive beauty tips and tricks.

● Explore special offers and make the most of exclusive deals.

This webinar is completely free of charge. Interested individuals can register now. Whether one is an experienced beauty professional or simply curious about these techniques, this event is designed to accommodate diverse interests.

Registration for this exceptional webinar:

This presents an excellent opportunity for PMU artists, beauty enthusiasts, and students to explore the art and science of permanent makeup and micropigmentation. Beauty enthusiasts, professionals, and those intrigued by the secrets of lasting beauty are invited to mark their calendars for October 4, 2023.

Viewers are invited to prepare to discover the secrets of permanent makeup, inks, and micropigmentation through this webinar. This event offers an ideal opportunity to engage with the beauty industry's evolution.