Diane Peterson, Renowned Stuntwoman/Author, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- Best Beach Read - 2023

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Diane Peterson, Renowned Stuntwoman/Author, and her memoir, "Hollywood Stuntwoman", Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- Best Beach Read - 2023," according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed nine years ago and consists of over 7,800 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Diane Peterson into our BoLAA family."

Diane Peterson, the renowned stuntwoman and author of "Hollywood Stuntwoman," has a career spanning over four decades. She boasts an impressive resume with over two hundred film and television credits, including iconic productions such as Titanic, Laundromat, Green Hornet, Batman Forever, Marked for Death, Out for Justice, Robocop II, and Airplane, among many others. Her television work is equally illustrious, with contributions to shows like Walker, Texas Ranger, Fall Guy, MacGyver, and Magnum P.I.

Born in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, Diane achieved recognition for her athletic prowess when she was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017. She also holds fond memories of her time at the University of Miami, where she was crowned Homecoming Queen. Her early career included a stint as a Playboy Bunny in both New Jersey and London before she ventured into acting in New York City. It was during her time on the set of the television series Kojak, starring Telly Savalas, that she witnessed a mesmerizing car chase, sparking her determination to pursue stunt work. Diane made history as the first woman to be inducted into the East Coast Stuntmen's Association.

Years later, Diane recognized that her dreams could best be fulfilled in Los Angeles. With unwavering determination, she packed her bags and headed west, quickly establishing herself in the industry. Her dedication and talent led her to become the President of the Stuntwomen's Association Inc., a role she held for seven years. Her achievements also include receiving a Stunt Award for Best Fight Sequence in the film Bachelor Party and a Television Movie Award for Best Stunt Coordinating in Killer in the Mirror, further propelling her career to new heights.

In her book, Diane invites readers to embark on an exhilarating journey through her world of action stunts, adventure, joy, heartbreak, and the unrelenting pursuit of her dreams. Her story is an inspiring testament to the human spirit's capacity to conquer fear and follow one's passions. Diane hopes that her journey will serve as a source of inspiration, encouraging others to live their dream lives as well.