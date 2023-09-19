VSSL Agency Announces Partnership with Make
New partnership enhances marketing operations capabilities and positions VSSL to better serve clients through advanced automation solutions.
VSSL Agency, a leading digital marketing and creative agency, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Make, a powerful integration and workflow automation platform. This partnership formalizes VSSL's deep expertise in the Make platform and allows us to empower our clients with advanced automation solutions.
— Lisa Sydes, Marketing Operations Strategist
At VSSL, we recognize the importance of staying at the forefront of marketing operations technologies. In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, understanding and harnessing the latest MarTech is not merely an advantage but an absolute necessity for businesses aiming to remain competitive and relevant. By staying abreast of emerging tools, platforms, and strategies, we ensure that our clients benefit from the most cutting-edge and effective solutions available.
Make is the leading visual platform for anyone to design, build, and automate anything — from tasks and workflows to apps and systems. Make enables individuals, teams, and enterprises across all verticals to create powerful, custom solutions that scale their businesses faster than ever. Make powers more than 500,000 organizations around the globe.
“As a forward-thinking marketing agency, we have always been committed to delivering innovative solutions to our clients,” said Lisa Sydes, Marketing Operations Strategist at VSSL Agency. “Our partnership with Make allows us to take our services to the next level by harnessing their platform to build highly tailored workflows that streamline processes, improve efficiency, and accelerate growth for our clients.”
Our commitment to understanding these technologies is rooted in our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional results and driving innovation in digital marketing. It allows us to empower our clients with the tools and insights they need to thrive in a dynamic and ever-changing marketplace.
About VSSL Agency
VSSL Agency is a full-service creative digital marketing agency located in San Diego. VSSL builds brands, invents campaigns, and creates websites for growth-oriented B2B businesses who are ready to expand their digital future. With VSSL’s brand-first approach, companies can stand out in their market, attract the right customers, gain maximum value, and deliver bold digital marketing experiences that will drive sustained growth for long-term success.
