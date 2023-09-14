Planet Home Lending Opens Branch in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
National lender continues to expand direct retail footprintMERIDEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet Home Lending, a national mortgage lender and servicer, has opened a new branch office in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (NMLS ID# 2520358). Led by Branch Manager Andy Griggs (NMLS ID# 75287), the new office will cater to homebuyers and owners in Horry, Brunswick, and Columbus counties.
The coastal Carolinas are a well-known vacation destination that attracts millions of visitors each year, drawn to miles of beaches and numerous golf courses. The area has also seen the number of full-time residents rise in recent years.
Planet’s new branch office will work with homeowners looking to tap home equity or move into a new home, offering them access to Planet’s many products designed to help consumers achieve their goals in the current rate environment.
Griggs said that many area buyers choose manufactured housing as an affordable path to homeownership. He and his team are knowledgeable about home loans to purchase a manufactured home in a development or to add a manufactured home to a lot.
“With our comprehensive toolkit of lending solutions, Myrtle Beach residents can navigate their homeownership journey with confidence," Griggs said. "Whether it's exploring manufactured housing options, seeking properties for investment, or considering second home loans, our team has the expertise and the resources to guide them."
Griggs further added, “Our community is drawn to the irreplaceable allure of the Carolina sun. Thanks to Planet’s diverse lending programs, from no-money-down loans backed by USDA and VA to effective interest rate buydowns, residents have more pathways than ever to call this sunlit paradise home.”
Mike Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group, the parent company of Planet Home Lending, spoke highly of the Myrtle Beach team. "Andy brings decades of experience and invaluable local market insights to Planet’s national retail team. His knowledge and commitment ensure we are not just providing a service but genuinely making a difference in the lives of those we serve," he said.
A national lender with branches across the nation, Planet is committed to giving back to the planet, people, and local communities through its Planet With a Purpose social responsibility platform. In the past four years, Planet has funded the planting of nearly a quarter million trees in our National Forests, moved 70 million pounds of food to hungry families, and endowed a scholarship for military service members.
About Planet Financial Group, LLC
Planet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, PFG provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. PFG is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.
About Planet Home Lending, LLC
Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is an originator, correspondent lender, rated servicer and sub-servicer of agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgages. As an Equal Housing Lender, Planet improves the lives of borrowers by delivering a streamlined lending experience to help individuals and families thrive throughout their journey home. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit https://phlcorrespondent.com or https://planethomelending.com.
