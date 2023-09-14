Vectara Successfully Completed its SOC 2® Type 1 Examination Strengthening Commitment to Security
We go to great lengths to protect customer data. We also assure our customers that we will not use their data to train our large language models...”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vectara, the Trusted Generative AI Platform, announced today that it recently issued its SOC 2 Type 1 Report, which provides an external audit that demonstrates it is meeting the security commitments it has made to its customers.
— Dr. Amr Awadallah, Vectara CEO and Founder
MJD, the independent service auditor, has completed the inspections and the corresponding SOC 2 Type 1 Report to confirm with reasonable assurance that Vectara’s service commitments and system requirements were achieved based on the trust services criteria relevant to security, availability, and confidentiality (applicable trust services criteria) set forth in TSP 100, 2017 Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy (AICPA, Trust Services Criteria).
Completing this benchmark examination represents Vectara’s commitment to the safety and security of its customers’ and partners’ data and businesses.
“Vectara recognizes that GenAI customers’ highest concerns are data security and privacy,” said Dr. Amr Awadallah, Vectara CEO and Founder. “We go to great lengths to protect customer data. We also assure our customers that we will not use their data to train our large language models and take strong measures to protect copyright and ensure cybersecurity.”
The Vectara platform enables customers to upload their own data into an index then use Vectara’s APIs to develop cutting-edge information retrieval and GenAI applications that are grounded in the customers’ own data, dramatically increasing accuracy and relevance, and reducing hallucinations.
Vectara customers can use their own encryption keys to protect the data in their Vectara account. Customer-managed keys offer confidence and flexibility to manage access controls. Customers can independently control and monitor usage of their data by any authorized users and revoke all access at any time.
Vectara implements a comprehensive data-in-transit and data-at-rest encryption strategy across the entire platform to ensure all data is protected. All network traffic between Vectara and client data services is encrypted with 256-bit AES encryption. All traffic within Vectara, between services and across zones, is encrypted at the network layer. Additionally, all data persisted within the Vectara service is protected by symmetric encryption in all storage tiers.
Vectara provides the option to process uploaded data into vector embeddings and structured metadata, and then discard the original documents and text. By not retaining any of the original text data, even in encrypted form, clients can elect to maximize data privacy. Additionally, Vectara’s permission model and metadata-based filtering allow clients to set up comprehensive Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) and Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) implementations.
Vectara is committed to customer data security and will continue to differentiate its platforms and services with security processes and features.
About Vectara
Vectara is an end-to-end platform for embedding powerful generative AI features into applications with extraordinary results. Our mission is to help the world find meaning and context amid a sea of inputs. Built on a solid hybrid-search core, Vectara delivers the shortest path to a correct answer/action through a safe, secure, and trusted entry point. Vectara’s “Grounded Generation” allows businesses to quickly, safely, and affordably integrate best-in-class conversational AI and question-answering into their application with zero-shot precision. Vectara never trains on your data, allowing businesses to embed generative AI capabilities without the risk of data or privacy violations.
